R. Kelly Sued By Mississippi Deputy For Adulterous Affair With His Wife Asia Childress Bryant

R. Kelly is being sued by a former deputy from Mississippi for allegedly having a five-year illicit affair with his wife, Asia Childress, as reported b y WAPT.

The Mississippi man, Kenny Bryant, filed a complaint on April 21 alleging that the singer had rekindled a sexual relationship with his wife after she attended one of his concerts in October 2012. Bryant says in the complaint that Asia Childress and R. Kelly previously had an affair, but his wife claimed that the affair had ended before their nuptials on July 15, 2012. Bryant claims in the complaint that Kelly seduced his wife.

Mr. Bryant, who worked as a deputy with Hinds County Sheriff’s Department in Jackson, alleges that Kelly gave Asia Childress chlamydia in the first few months of their affair.

He claims in the court documents that his wife and the singer exchanged romantic text messages, and met in other states including Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina in all those years they’ve had an affair.

Kenny Bryant says that Ms. Childress persuaded him to move to Atlanta, claiming that it would benefit “her career.” He then said that it was a ploy that would allow his wife to continue her adulterous relationship with R. Kelly.

The court documents states that moving to Atlanta had been “financially ruinous” for Bryant, who was forced to quit his job as sheriff’s deputy and wasn’t able to find “profitable employment” since then. According to the documents, his wife later on filed for divorce so she and R. Kelly can continue their alleged affair.

“Each time R. Kelly would have a concert in a nearby state, Childress would disappear to unite with her lover,” said Kenny Bryant in the lawsuit. “Time after time, R. Kelly cuckolded Bryant, with blatant disregard for Bryant’s and Childress’ vows.”

NY Daily News reports that the couple tried to save the marriage but Bryant revealed he could “not prevail against R. Kelly’s continued sexual overtures to Childress.”

Bryant, who seeks compensatory and punitive damages of an undisclosed amount, says that he filed the complaint to “punish [R. Kelly], make an example of him to others, and to deter him and other similarly-situated defendants from engaging in adulterous conduct in the future, in the service of public interest.”

Kelly’s representative declined to comment after being contacted by People. Asia Childress also refused to comment on the issue.

Who is Asia Childress?

As reported by Heavy.com, Asia Childress works as a public school teacher in the Jackson Public School district. Ms. Childress removed her Facebook account not long after reports of the lawsuit surfaced on the web. Her Facebook page showed photos of herself and Mr. Bryant together with children before it was removed.

R. Kelly’s past controversies involving women and rape allegations

Kelly has faced numerous scandals involving women in the past, the latest being in August 2016 when news broke that he was dating 19-year-old Halle Calhoun. The wide age gap has raised not a few eyebrows among fans considering that the singer was previously accused of having relationships with minors. R. Kelly’s romance with Calhoun caused quite a stir on the web as the latter hadn’t been shy at sharing their PDA photos in her social media accounts.

R. Kelly’s notoriety involving women goes even further, as he has been accused of rape several times. He also faced a child pornography trial, in which a video tape was mailed to the Chicago Sun-Times in 2002 allegedly showing Kelly having sex with a 13-year-old girl. Kelly and the then-23-year-old alleged victim had denied they were the people on the video. Another woman said she engaged in three-way sex with Kelly and the alleged victim.

Another alleged victim claimed via affidavits that the singer began a sexual relationship with her when she was 14. After one and a half to two years, R. Kelly allegedly dumped the girl, who later on tried to kill herself by slitting her wrists.

Jim DeRogatis, a music journalist who covered R. Kelly’s case as a Chicago Sun-Times correspondent, spoke at length to the Village Voice about the extent of the sexual allegations hurled at the singer.

“Other girls were involved. She recruited other girls. He picked up other girls and made them all have sex together. A level of specificity that was pretty disgusting.”

