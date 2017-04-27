There’s good news and bad news.

The good news is that South Korean beauty Song Hye-kyo bagged the 5th DramaFever Awards for the Best Actress—a well-deserved win for the Hallyu star, who stole millions of hearts as the lovely Dr Kang Mo-yeon in the K-drama, Descendants of the Sun.

Around 3,239,506 fans cast their votes for the talented actress.

The bad news: The much-anticipated Best Couple award she was expected to share with her co-star Song Joong-ki did not materialize. The award was doled out to Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun for their performance in Goblin.

The SongSong couple did not bag the award for the Best Kiss either.

Last year, the couple shared the stage several times. Together, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo won the President’s Award and the KBS Drama Award under the “Best Couple” category. They also won several excellence awards.

The 5th DramaFever Awards ceremony would be the first event in which Song Hye-kyo wouldn’t be sharing the limelight with Song Joong-ki.

Be that as it may, fans of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, though perplexed, are not disappointed.

Although they expressed their surprise at the SongSong couple missing out on the prize, they asserted that the awards do not determine the authenticity of the couple’s chemistry.

Fans took to social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to let the world know that irrespective of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo not winning the DramaFever’s Best Couple Award, the SongSong duo will continue to be their all-time favorite.

They were, however, disappointed that their favorite couple will not be meeting in New York in May.

For now, fans are happy that Song Hye-kyo won the Best Actress award. The award for Best Villian was bagged by David McInnis for his spectacular performance in Descendants of the Sun.

Check out the complete list of DramaFever Award winners here.

Although many expressed shock and disappointment that Song Joong-ki did not win an award, the actor doesn’t seem to be concerned, for he’s already won many accolades—the recent one being the PD Award doled out by SBS.

Song Joong-ki is waiting for his next big blockbuster, The Battleship Island.

In a recent interview,’Song Joong-ki made it clear that is family takes precedence over his career.

“More than being successful in my profession, my dream is to build a family,” said the charming actor who played the romantic Captain Yoo Shi-jin in Descendants of the Sun.

“I adore my newborn nephew. Looking at my brother who just had his baby, I keep thinking, “Someday, I might all be the same,” said Song Joong-ki.

The actor also added that he wanted to be a good husband, further fueling speculations that he may be in a clandestine relationship with actress Song Hye-kyo.

The buzz on social media is that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo met in Los Angeles. The rumor started gaining momentum when actress Song Hye-kyo posted a photograph of a beautiful cherry blossom tree, which many suspect was shot at Los Angeles Cherry Blossom Festival.

This was around the same time Song Joong-ki too was spotted in LA for his photoshoot for “W” magazine.

Strangely, the DramaFever Awards came in earlier than expected. Although the media company stated that the results would be out in May, they announced the winners earlier than expected.

On Twitter and Instagram, the hashtag #SongSongCouple has been trending for almost a year.

Fans are pinning their hopes on Season 2 of Descendants of the Sun, which will bring Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo together.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon and Chiang Ying-ying/AP Images]