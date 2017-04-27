Kim Kardashian Confirms Feud With Caitlyn Jenner: Why They’re Not Speaking

Kim Kardashian confirmed that she and Caitlyn Jenner are caught in a nasty feud and are not on speaking terms right now.

Kim reportedly made the confession during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, confirming to the popular daytime talk show host that she and Caitlyn are locked in a feud right now and are not speaking to one another despite the former Olympian being married to Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, for 24 years before they divorced in 2015.

Kim told DeGeneres in the new interview that she was so “hurt” by Jenner’s comments in her new memoir The Secrets of My Life that she’s pretty much cut all ties with Caitlyn as a result, according to Gossip Cop.

The outlet is claiming that Kardashian told the host of the family feud in the interview, which is expected to air on April 27, and revealed that she was particularly annoyed that Caitlyn suggested in the memoir that Kris was aware that she wanted to transition before they divorced – something E! News reported Kris vehemently denied during a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kardashian then went on to get seriously candid about her October Paris robbery for the first time in an interview while discussing her family feud.

Kim reportedly told Ellen that being robbed at gunpoint last year “changed” her because she truly thought she was going to die during the terrifying ordeal, while Kim also confessed in the new interview that she’s no longer so attached to material goods as a result of the robbery.

But while it seems like the “change” that came from Kardashian’s robbery doesn’t mean making amends with Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s confession that she’s caught in a pretty nasty feud with the former athlete over her confessions in her new memoir come just days after Caitlyn admitted that she’s not exactly close to a number of her children and step-children right now.

Jenner, who has six biological children with her former wives Kris Jenner, Linda Thompson and Chrystie Jenner, admitted during an interview with 20/20 that she’s in a feud and not exactly close to a number of his family members – hinting at the time that she isn’t exactly on the best terms with Kim and the Kardashian sisters but did not mention the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars by name.

“Some [of my children] I have remained very close to,” Jenner said in the interview according to AOL, but hinted at a feud, potentially with Kim and her sisters, by noting that she’s “a little more distant” to a couple of her children.

“I have to admit, I’ll sit here and wonder, ‘Is it because of my transitioning? Or is it because their life is so busy that they don’t call, like, all the time?” she questioned, hinting that she hasn’t been in contact with Kim and her siblings much recently before Kardashian’s feud confirmation.

“Nobody calls that much,” Caitlyn continued of how she’s grown apart from her family, namely the Kardashian side. “I mostly reach out to them. Obviously, the Jenner side calls more, but they all have their own lives.”

Kim’s feud confession comes shortly after Radar Online alleged that Jenner’s memoir had forced a serious wedge between herself and the Kardashian clan, namely Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe.

“They feel like Caitlyn had no right to talk about their dead father Robert,” an insider said of the sisters amid the latest Kardashian feud, alleging earlier this month that Kim and her sisters were furious with Caitlyn after she suggested in her memoir that their biological father Robert Kardashian supposedly knew his friend O.J. Simpson was guilty of murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman, though the claims have not been proven.

“Any relationship that Caitlyn had with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney is going to be completely gone now,” the Kardashian source added of the family feud. “It’s her own fault that she is no longer on good terms with anyone [in] that family and then she goes and sells them out to sell copies of her book.”

