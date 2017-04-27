Caitlyn Jenner Praises Kim Kardashian, Admits Rift With Khloe: ‘She Doesn’t Want To Talk To Me’

Caitlyn Jenner just opened up on how she feels about her children and admitted that all is not well within the Jenner-Kardashian clan. Caitlyn spoke with host Andy Cohen on his radio show at SiriusXM last Wednesday and revealed that she feels alienated from her children since coming out as transgender.

Caitlyn admitted that she and stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian have not spoken to each other for two years–ever since she announced her transition to the public in 2015.

“She doesn’t want to talk to me,” the 67-year-old Olympic gold medalist revealed.

“That’s sad. I was very very close to Khloé. I mean, I had 23 years of raising her. I met Khloe when she was 5 years old. Of course it hurts.”

Caitlyn Jenner also went on to say that she was “pissed” when Khloe did an interview with Howard Stern last year and called her a liar.

“That kind of pissed me off too cause I never lied to her. If I didn’t tell her everything, first of all, [it’s because] she never asked.”

Meanwhile, Caitlyn had nothing but praises for Kim Kardashian, who she said was very supportive of her whole transition process.

“I love Kim,” Jenner said. “I told her before I told anybody else. Because she was so curious.”

“Kim asked and I brought her in and told her before I did anything. I don’t know if I got too heavily into actually transitioning but I told her all my story.”

Caitlyn Jenner also revealed that Kim is the only one from his Jenner-Kardashian family that she’s spoken to since her tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life, was released.

The famous Keeping Up With The Kardashians family is no stranger to drama, but Caitlyn’s memoir has been putting an extra strain on everyone. Kris Jenner, in particular, has expressed her disappointment over the book and said that she’s done with her ex-husband.

In The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn described Kris as “controlling” and narrated how Kris separated her from her older children. Additionally, Caitlyn claimed in her autobiography that Kris knew about her gender preference long before they were actually married.

When asked to comment about Kris Jenner’s violent reaction, Caitlyn acknowledged that her former wife’s feelings may be “legitimate” but said that whatever she’s written, however harsh, is her truth and her story.

Caitlyn Jenner revealed that Kris called her only to say that she never wants to talk to her again and that they have not spoken since. She also admitted to taking offense in how Kris Jenner handled the whole thing. The Jenner-Kardashian matriarch allowed cameras to film her reaction to the book and even aired it in last Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Last week when she came out with that whole statement, that really ticked me off. Because that separates me from my children,” Caitlyn said during the interview.

Caitlyn Jenner has two biological daughters with Kris: Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19. So far, the two have been keeping quiet regarding the issue. Caitlyn, however, said that she’s not sure how this will affect her relationship with her daughters.

“I don’t know, we’ll see how that goes off in the future,” the I Am Cait star wistfully stated.

Caitlyn Jenner is currently doing promotional rounds for her new autobiography, which hit the stands last Tuesday. Last April 21, she returned to Diane Sawyer’s 20/20 for a follow-up interview. It was the same show where she, then as Bruce Jenner, publicly came out as a transgender woman nearly two years ago. This week, Caitlyn has appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News where she also discussed her views on Pres. Donald Trump’s administration and LGBT policies.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM]