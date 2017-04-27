Judge Who Blocked Trump’s Sanctuary City Order Raised $200000 For Barack Obama

Federal Judge William Orrick III blocked President Trump’s order to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities. Orrick, the 63-year-old judge from San Francisco, has reportedly bundled hundreds of thousands of dollars to President Barack Obama, according to Fox News. According to The Federalist, Orrick raised at least $200,000 for Obama and donated more than $30,000 to groups supporting him.

“Orrick was nominated to his position by hardline abortion supporter President Barack Obama. He was also a major donor to and bundler for President Obama’s presidential campaign. He raised at least $200,000 for Obama and donated $30,800 to committees supporting him, according to Public Citizen.”

The city of San Francisco and the county of Santa Clara sued over Trump’s plan to withhold federal funds from cities found harboring illegal immigrants. It was Orrick, Judge of the Northern District of California, that issued the injunction against Trump, according to the Washington Times.

In 2015, Federal Judge William Orrick III issued a restraining order against the advocacy group that is responsible for undercover videos purporting to show Planned Parenthood employees plotting to sell baby organs, according to the Fox News.

According to the New York Times, a spokesman for Mr. Obama declined to comment on the donations made. In addition, last week Barack Obama’s spokesman confirmed that he will begin making his rounds for various speaking engagements.

What Are Sanctuary Cities?

“Sanctuary” is not an official designation as there is no one true definition of what a sanctuary jurisdiction is. In general terms, a city, country or state can be considered to have sanctuary status if it chooses to place restrictions on the degree to which law enforcement can enforce immigration law, according to NPR.

Many opponents call sanctuary cities obstruction of federal law.

In February of 2017, President Trump said the raids carried out by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency were a part of his highly acknowledged campaign promise to crack down on undocumented persons in the U.S.

President Trump expressed his views on the U.S. district court’s order blocking his executive action and an appeals court’s upholding the Judge’s ruling.

Trump issued an executive order issued January 27 barring citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days and refugees for 120 days. President Trump passionately asserted that there is a “court breakdown,” which is allowing a surge in people from the seven countries coming into the U.S.

California cannot interfere with federal immigration officers conducting deportation raids in the state. However, the Golden State can stop local deputies and police from helping the federal authorities enforce immigration laws, according to USA Today.

Cities like San Francisco have prohibited municipal employees from using city funds or resources to aid in the enforcement of the federal immigration law. San Francisco City Attorney, Dennis Herrera, asserted that his city’s policies do not violate Section 1373. He also submitted a complaint to the U.S. Court district and argued that section 1373 is “unconstitutional on its face,” according to Daily News.

“… Any city funds or resources to assist in the enforcement of federal immigration law or to gather or disseminate information regarding release status of individuals.”

However, sanctuary city defenders claim it is the job of state and local police to enforce federal immigration law.

The term may vary from person to person as the term “sanctuary” can also apply to a places that uphold an unwritten rule that sheriffs’ deputies will not go out of their way to inquire about immigration status of a person.

To many, the entire state of California fits the definition of a sanctuary city. The state’s Trust Act from 2013 prohibits state and local law enforcement officers from keeping non-felons in custody simply at the request of ICE.

A number of GOP states have moved to introduce legislation to block their own state funding to sanctuary cities, according to Fox News Insider. The states included are Texas, North Carolina, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Other U.S. cities that have adopted the sanctuary status include New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Boston, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

