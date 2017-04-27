Chris Soules Will Lose ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spot After Fatal Hit-And-Run

Chris Soules is out of jail, but he’s definitely not out of trouble. Soules, who is devastated over his involvement in a fatal vehicle accident that killed a fellow farmer in Iowa, is now dealing with yet another casualty.

Not only did Soules meet with a probation officer to get fitted with an ankle monitor, but he was also ordered to turn in his passport. An insider told Us Weekly that “Chris has a location-monitoring device on his leg and had to surrender his passport,” and noted that this was done because the former Bachelor star previously “had plans to leave the country.”

Chris was originally scheduled to participate in a Bachelor-related event that will be filmed outside of the U.S., according to Entertainment Tonight. The ABC summertime series, Bachelor In Paradise, begins filming in Mexico in June, and Soules previously confirmed he had been asked to participate in the spinoff dating show, although he downplayed his involvement in the show.

“They called last year and this year,” Soules told Us Weekly earlier this year. “I don’t think my schedule will allow it honestly. I don’t know. Honestly, it looks like a lot of fun.”

Soules added that he wasn’t sure of the speed-dating style of Bachelor in Paradise would be his style.

“When I went to be the Bachelor, I went to find a wife and I take this really seriously,” Chris said.

“I don’t wanna go into something like that where I’m disingenuous, you know? I don’t wanna make a fool of myself on national television.”

Soules previously told Entertainment Tonight that fellow franchise alums have warned him to stay away from Bachelor in Paradise, but at that time he admitted the show would be fun.

“Every time I see somebody, like, in the general public or a close friend, they’re like, ‘Don’t go on Bachelor in Paradise. Don’t do it,'” Chris told ET.

“It’s kind of hokey. It actually fits my personality really well. I had to be so serious [on The Bachelor] … I think the one thing that a lot of people don’t get to see is my hokey side. I know I would have a ton of fun, but I don’t know.”

Now that Chris Soules has been ordered to turn in his passport and stay in the country until further notice, his chance of appearing on Bachelor in Paradise is non-existent. Producers of the ABC reality show have declined to comment on Soules’ involvement with the show, which begins filming in Mexico in about six weeks, and the final cast list has not yet been announced.

Many fans were hoping to see Chris Soules hook up with Nick Viall reject Raven Gates. Chris agreed that Raven is “cute and fun” and noted that they would have a lot in common.

“She’s from the south and she’s an outdoorsy girl, which is cool with me, like where I’m from, so that’s a plus,” Chris told Us Weekly.

Soules revealed to ET that he has been single since his split from fiance Whitney Bischoff and that it has been hard to have “a consistent, good dating life” since his stint on The Bachelor. Soules also said he did The Bachelor “for the right reasons” (to find love) and said he had no regrets about his time on the ABC reality show.

“I could go back to zero social media followers and be just as happy,” Soules said.

While he eventually went back to his farm life, Chris Soules has stayed close to his reality TV roots. Chris has racked up several TV credits since he first competed on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014. Soules went on to headline The Bachelor in 2015 and soon after, he competed on Dancing with the Stars and was a contestant on Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition. More recently, Chris made a cameo on the Bachelor spinoff, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After, and turned up to give Nick Viall advice on the most recent season of The Bachelor.

Chris Soules has tried to remain under the radar following his recent crash with a John Deere tractor and has deleted all of his social media counts. Soules allegedly hit a tractor driven by farmer Kenny Mosher with his 2008 Chevy truck, and then fled the scene of the accident. Chris reportedly checked the victim’s pulse and called 911 before leaving the scene. Soules was arrested at his home five hours later and was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which is a class D felony.

In a statement to In Touch, Soules said he is receiving support from family in Iowa.

“My family and I are overwhelmed with this tragedy, but we are sticking together and we’ll get through it,” Chris said.

Chris Soules was released from jail after posting a $10,000 cash bond and he is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.

