‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: New Contracts Could Reveal Who Will Survive To Season 8

HBO’s Game of Thrones has been a huge success, not only to the built-in fan base from the book series the television series is based on, but HBO has maintained a visually stunning and deliciously voyeuristic look into the lives of the the ever-flawed characters. With news that HBO will wrap up Game of Thrones with Season 8, news of negotiations for this last season brings with it potential spoilers in regards to who lives and dies in Westeros.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

News is now starting to filter in about the Season 7 and 8 contracts for the major five stars of Game of Thrones. And, along with this is the prospect of potential spoilers. According to Deadline, even though HBO does not like to discuss contract negotiations, Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) all earned upwards of $500,000 per Season 7 episode.

While HBO has yet to officially confirm Season 8 of Game of Thrones, it is expected, especially after one of the show’s creators, David Benioff, revealed to Deadline after the Season 6 finale that he had plans for two more seasons of the show. Regardless, negotiations are still under way, according to The Daily Express.

If these negotiation rumors are correct, the main five stars of Game of Thrones could see them each earning £2 million per episode once “shared percentages of syndication payments received from more than 170 countries in which the series is broadcast” comes into play. Previously, as stated by Screen Rant, it was estimated the major five players would receive $1.1 million per episode in the final season of Game of Thrones.

But, considering how hugely popular Game of Thrones is, it is a small price to pay, according to media analyst Mike Raia.

“Cable network HBO is breaking the bank to ensure its most successful scripted program ever goes out with the kind of flourish fans all over the world have come to expect.”

This comes on top of the news that Season 6 of Game of Thrones saw HBO spending $10 million per episode — and that is excluding cast salaries, according to Entertainment Weekly.

So, if you thought Season 7 and 8, with their shortened seasons, would be lackluster, or lacking in budgeting as a result, you can rest easy now. The Daily Express also reports that Season 8 of Game of Thrones will have “some of the most spectacular scenes ever witnessed on TV,” according to the show’s studio executives.

The outlet also claims a show insider has stated, in regard to the impressive battle of the bastards between Jon Snow and Ramsay Bolton in Season 6, Season 7 promises to deliver even more.

“Fans who thought last season’s giant battle scene was breathtaking should know they ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Of course, the speculation in regard to contract negotiations for Season 8 of Game of Thrones then leads into speculation about upcoming spoilers for the final season. Some fans have pointed out that, with Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau all in contract negotiations, it means their characters will survive the upcoming Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

While the potential is these characters have survived Season 7 of Game of Thrones, considering The Daily Express has stated HBO is prepared to stop at nothing in regard to cost when they wrap up the show, it could also be an elaborate way in which to cover up who wins and who dies in the mighty game of thrones.

Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on July 16, 2017, with a shortened season.

