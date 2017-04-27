Teretha Hollis-Neely has made considerable progress since first appearing on TLC’s hit reality TV show My 600-lb Life. Initially weighing in at more than 800 pounds, Teretha has managed to shed more than 300 lbs off her weight. Inasmuch as Teretha’s progress is significant, however, viewers of her recently-aired Where Are They Now episode have noted that there is still much work to be done before she achieves her ideal weight. Apart from this, her husband, Derrick, who is sick himself, appears to have gotten worse since he first appeared on the show.

Teretha’s long battle with obesity began after a close family member sexually assaulted her when she was young. For a while, she battled her demons, even working for a healthy eating initiative in Detroit. When she lost her job, however, she went into a tailspin that ultimately ended with her becoming grossly overweight. Being aware that her weight already poses a very real risk to her life, Teretha has focused on initiatives to lose her excess weight, becoming one of the subjects featured in TLC’s hit reality TV show My 600-lb Life. The journey, however, has not been easy.

Teretha lost more than 300 pounds of her original weight, which is a huge accomplishment on its own. While this is admirable, however, the recent Where Are They Now episode also showed that Teretha still has a fear of walking by herself, which was demonstrated by her hesitation to walk even in the presence of medical personnel. Numerous viewers and avid My 600-lb Life fans in online forums such as Reddit have stated that while her fear was understandable, her apparent lack of initiative to push herself further might very well be putting a damper on her progress.

Apart from this, many fans have also pointed out that Teretha’s husband, Derrick, appears to have gotten worse himself. When Teretha was first featured on the show, it was revealed that Derrick had diabetes. During the recently-held Where Are They Now episode, however, Derrick was shown to be undergoing dialysis treatment, which usually left him exhausted. During the course of the episode, many viewers and avid fans of the hit reality TV show noted that Derrick appeared like he was about to pass out every time he undergoes dialysis treatment.

Despite this, however, Derrick was shown in the recently-aired Where Are They Now episode as one of Teretha’s primary caregivers. This has managed to polarize fans of My 600-lb Life, with some lauding Derrick for stepping up and going hands-on with his wife’s recovery, and others calling out Teretha for being far too dependent on her husband for her daily needs. The couple’s dynamic has remained consistent, however, with Teretha and Derrick seemingly enjoying a particular dynamic with each other.

While Teretha’s segment in the recently-aired My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now episode might be a bit foreboding, her personal Facebook page appears to suggest that things are going along just fine with regards to her overall recovery. Teretha has recently uploaded a number of photos on her Facebook page, and she looks a lot better than she did when she was first featured on the hit reality TV show. If any, Teretha’s faith, which played a huge part in her weight-loss journey, appears to be intact and stronger than ever.

Teretha has taken significant steps towards achieving her ideal weight, and over the past year, it seems that she has gotten halfway to her goal. While she might still be struggling with fears and reservations and while she still hesitates to push herself beyond her self-imposed limits, Teretha has nonetheless gotten significantly healthier since she was last seen on the show. If her official Facebook feed is any indication, it appears that it would only be a matter of time before Teretha of TLC’s My 600-lb Life becomes fully healthy and mobile.

