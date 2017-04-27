Johnny Depp Surprises Disneyland Guests As Captain Jack Sparrow In Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride (Video)

No-one can say that Johnny Depp isn’t going to do whatever he can to make the fans happy, and that includes appearing in the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction as Captain Jack Sparrow. Yes, there have been rumors for years that Depp would sometimes dress as his beloved character and sneak into the attraction to hide among the animatronics. Well, guests at Disneyland were surprised on Wednesday when he did just that.

The fifth installment in the hit movie franchise is set to be released on May 26, so, fans have less than a month until they can enjoy Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. More movies are set to come in the future for the series that began in 2003, and well, they’re already filming the next one.

On Wednesday, they happened to be filming at Disneyland Park in California and what better place to shoot a movie about pirates than in the Pirates of the Caribbean? Signs were posted around the park saying that filming was going on, but no-one had any idea who would be on the set.

Believe it or not, Johnny Depp himself was in Disneyland on Wednesday afternoon, and he was in full costume as Captain Jack Sparrow. Not only did some guests catch a glimpse of him, but they talked with him as he became a part of the ride.

As reported by E Online, you can only imagine everyone’s surprise when they came around a corner and saw one of the audio-animatronics moving a bit too much. Perhaps it was a rogue robot. Maybe, a screw had come loose and it was just broken.

No, it was actually Johnny Depp.

Guests riding the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction had no idea that Depp was going to be there, but they were hopeful when they saw the signs of filming taking place. Even then, no-one would have thought he would actually take over a part of the famous ride and entertain them as one of his most famous characters of all time.

One guest spoke with E! News and said that it was so exciting to see Captain Jack come to life in front of their eyes.

“Everyone was surprised, shocked and excited to see him. He acted exactly like his character in the movies.”

It appears as if he decided to have a little fun in Disneyland after filming ended for the day, but he didn’t feel like riding the rides. No, Depp wanted to be in the rides and there was no better home for him that afternoon than Pirates of the Caribbean in New Orleans Square.

Depp will soon be heading to the new Shanghai Disney Resort in China on May 11, 2017, as that is where the world premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will take place.

According to Variety, Depp will be joined by co-stars Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom, Brenton Thwaites, and Geoffrey Rush. Directors Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg are expected to be there as well as producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Disneytown at Shanghai Disney Resort will be where the red carpet is laid down to welcome the celebrities and stars. The screening of the fifth Pirates film will then take place at the Disney Grand Theatre in Disneytown.

Pirates of the Caribbean is an attraction that is older than most of the people who have fallen in love with the movies from Disney. While the ride has always been very popular at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Captain Jack Sparrow has truly put a new sense of life into the franchise. Now, Johnny Depp has taken things a step further and revived an age-old rumor that he will appear in the ride itself, and now, everyone will be looking more closely when they see Captain Jack.

[Featured Image by Disney]