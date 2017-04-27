‘The 100’ Season 4 Spoilers: Lindsey Morgan On Raven’s Shocking Decision

The 100 Season 4, Episode 9 aired tonight on The CW network. In “DNR,” Raven Reyes made a shocking decision that seemed out of character. In an interview, actress Lindsey Morgan discussed the scene. She also revealed why she chose that particular person to confide in.

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you are caught up with the post-apocalyptic TV show.

This potato head is a big fan of traffic ???????? hallpppppmeeee A post shared by linzzmorgan (@linzzmorgan) on Apr 25, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, showrunner Jason Rothenberg explained that characters will have to make difficult decisions. He also discussed why some of them don’t want to go to the fallout shelter. They will have to remain underground for five years, and for some, it reminds them too much of the Ark.

“In this episode, called ‘DNR,’ do not resuscitate, we really see the very difficult choices that some of these characters are making. Do they want to live in a bunker for five years? Do they want to put themselves back into a, you know, Ark-like situation where there in a spaceship… in this case, under the ground.”

When it comes to Raven Reyes, she is a fan favorite character. However, she is also someone who is always going through a traumatic storyline. On social media, many fans have expressed outrage, asking writers to leave Raven alone. With her shocking decision in The 100 Season 4, Episode 9, what is she thinking? TV Line spoke to actress Lindsey Morgan to find out what she had to say about Raven deciding to commit suicide.

“I was shocked because Raven has always been so selfless, and I thought killing herself was actually very selfish of her. For once, she’s doing something completely for herself, with no regard for her friends. I thought it was not very Raven-like, but I can empathize with her. She feels like she would be a waste in the bunker, taking up space and air that someone else could use.”

The actress added that Raven did not make the decision lightly. She is facing her death and accepting it. When she is talking to Murphy (Richard Harmon) about her choice, it is clear that it is not something she wants to do. It was almost as if she felt there was no other option.

I'm better than that ????????✨ A post shared by linzzmorgan (@linzzmorgan) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Morgan was also asked why Raven confided in Murphy about the decision to end her life.

“Murphy and Raven’s relationship is very unique because of everything they’ve been through. I mean, he disabled her. I think he admires and respects her, in addition to feeling an insurmountable amount of guilt for what he did to her. He may fight her, but he’s going to support her either way. I don’t think he feels he can stop her.”

According to Spoilers Guide, The 100 Season 4, Episode 10 is titled “Die All, Die Merrily.” The website also published the synopsis for the episode, which will air on May 3. Raven isn’t mentioned, but another fan favorite character was included in the press release.

“Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) fights in the final battle for her people’s survival, but not everyone is willing to play fair.”

A promo clip for the next episode was also released. It shows that there will be a battle to the death. The showrunner spoke to TV Line recently about the final episodes of Season 4. He teased that Octavia Blake will have an intense storyline.

“[Octavia’s journey] is about to go into orbit. It’s crazy what we’re about to see from her.”

What do you think of what Lindsey Morgan had to say about Raven Reye’s decision to commit suicide? Do you understand her reasoning? What are your predictions for the next episode of The 100?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]