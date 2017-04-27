NFL Draft Rumors 2017: Cleveland Browns Set On First Draft Pick, Talking Trades To Move Up For Mitch Trubisky

With the draft almost here, there have been NFL Draft rumors regarding the Cleveland Browns making moves. The team at the top of the overall draft order is also looking to possibly snag another top 10 pick. Based on recent rumors, they could be talking to some of the other teams with selection spots so that they could bring a talented young quarterback to the franchise. Will the team be able to land both Myles Garrett and Mitch Trubisky, or will another team grab the North Carolina quarterback before Cleveland has a chance?

Trubisky is considered the top quarterback to take within the top 10 of the NFL Draft and the Browns want him on their roster. Even though they made that offseason trade for Brock Osweiler, taking a risk on a potential franchise QB for the future makes sense. A report from NFL.com‘s Jeremy Bergman indicated that Cleveland has talked to four teams within the top eight of the draft order about possibly trading up for their pick. As it stands, the team has the No. 1 pick and then the No. 12 pick in the NFL Draft.

The NFL Network‘s Michael Silver said that the Browns’ move to trade up would happen during the draft, based on the fact a few teams are making picks just below them. That includes the San Francisco 49ers at No. 2 and the Chicago Bear at No. 3, which are two teams also in need of a quarterback to help lead them in the future.

“The Browns could still take Trubisky at No. 1. They could still trade down and try to take him a little lower than one. The more likely scenario right now would be trying to use that 12th pick and get up a little higher to get the quarterback of the future.”

As CBS Sports reported, one team that is part of the NFL rumors involving a call from the Browns is the Tennessee Titans. They currently have the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft. Speculation suggests that Cleveland would trade their No. 12 pick and some other assets with it in order to move up to a higher spot, but as mentioned it will be a “wait and see” sort of situation.

Two of @AggieFootball's finest.@Millerlite40 caught up with potential No. 1 overall pick @MylesLGarrett in a trip back to College Station. pic.twitter.com/1v9BPF0Civ — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2017

On Tuesday, Jon Robinson, the Titans general manager, made comments that the team was a “50-50” to keep their No. 5 and No. 18 spots in the NFL Draft. That could keep the door cracked open enough for a deal to be struck between Tennessee and Cleveland on Thursday if the circumstances are right.

One situation which appears to already be clear for the Cleveland Browns is the NFL rumors for their first choice overall. For months now, every NFL mock draft site and NFL rumor discussion has said that Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett would be the first choice. That appears to be a lock, and although the Browns haven’t said his name yet, reports indicate their minds are made up.

On Wednesday, NFL Network‘s Michael Silver reported that Cleveland Browns general manager Sashi Brown said his team settled two weeks ago on who their top overall pick will be. It’s being said that Myles Garrett to the Browns is considered “the only unanimous projection among mock drafts by six NFL.com analysts.”

As far as quarterbacks go, Trubisky is the guy getting the most mention as the top choice at that position. Clemson’s DeShaun Watson could also be drafted as high as the top five or top 10, depending on how much risk a team wants to take.

If that first name called on Thursday night is someone besides defensive lineman Myles Garrett, it will certainly be an NFL Draft shocker. However, the Cleveland Browns appear to have their minds made up on whoever it is and are feverishly trying to land another future star to help improve upon their recent history of disappointing seasons.

[Featured Image by Scott Halleran/Getty Images]