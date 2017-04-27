‘Cars 3’ New Trailer: Lightning McQueen’s Fate After Crash And Cars Origin Theory Revealed

Cars 3 has just dropped another trailer, giving the audience an idea what happens after the tragic crash of the star Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson. In the first trailer released some five months ago, younger audiences were horrified upon seeing their favorite character tumbling through the air on the race track, but the freshly released trailer shows that McQueen is somehow doing fine.

The new trailer is far different from the mysterious teaser shown in earlier months where McQueen’s crash was slowed down. This time, the new Cars 3 trailer has been expanded showing what happens after Lightning McQueen’s.

Pixar’s Cars 3 may have shown a darker theme of McQueen’s fate but it will also reveal a journey of self-discovery. The crash becomes an important event that would change McQueen’s life and have a big impact in his career.

The star racecar is making sure that he stays relevant in the racing scene, knowing that his career could soon be over. He also faces a new generation of faster racers and also his newest rival – one that is a newer, younger, and much faster racecar in the form of Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer). It was also hinted in the Cars 3 trailer that McQueen’s crash was no accident, but was something caused by Storm.

As McQueen recovers, he will get the help he needs to save his career from race technician Cruz Ramirez, voiced by Cristela Alonzo. She offers him whatever he needs to make sure he stays in the game where most of the attention goes to Storm.

According to an article by IGN’s Jonathan Dornbush, Cars 3 is a movie that will also delve into the personal story of Lightning McQueen. To achieve that, Pixar has put the character out of his comfort zone, such as training with Cruz in an unfamiliar training facility.

Revealing Lightning McQueen’s crash as part of the Cars 3 trailer would seem too serious for the younger audiences but filmmakers intended it that way. Director Brian Fee had this to say at a press event about the animated feature, which releases on June 16.

“We wanted to basically come right out of the gate and say this is probably not the Cars movie you’re expecting, because the Cars movie we’re making is probably not the Cars movie you’re expecting.”

Meanwhile, there have been questions as to how the world of cars in the Pixar animated movie came to be. For kids, there’s not a lot of question regarding the origin of the talking automobiles, but adults who accompany their children to watch Cars movies will mostly be left with wonder as to why the world doesn’t have a single human in it.

The world of Cars offers a lot of mysteries including why the automobiles have door handles when there’s not even a human to open it, Screen Crush reported. The cast speaks the English language and they even have maps of familiar places. The franchise never really explained the mysteries in the world of talking race cars, tow trucks, and other automobiles, but according to the publication, an internal document, titled The World of Cars Owner’s Manual written by creative director Jay Ward, exists.

Matt Singer of Screen Crush was able to ask Ward at the press junket where the cars in Cars 3 and the previous films come from. Ward offers an explanation based on his own theory.

“If you think about this, we have autonomous car technology coming in right now. It’s getting to the point where you can sit back in the car and it drives itself. Imagine in the near-future when the cars keep getting smarter and smarter and after one day they just go ‘Why do we need human beings anymore? They’re just slowing us down. It’s just extra weight, let’s get rid of them.’ But the car takes on the personality of the last person who drove it. Whoa. There you go.”

Check out the new trailer for Cars 3 below.

[Featured Image by Patrick Wymore/Getty Images]