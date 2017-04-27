Pedophiles In New Jersey Prison Exchanged Child Porn Photos, Videos Through ‘Rental’ Service

Five prisoners already serving time on child pornography charges in New Jersey have been rearrested for passing around nude imagery of children during their court-appointed stay.

Media outlet CBS News alleges that the band of inmates, reportedly housed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, are now facing a bevy of new charges for exchanging and selling miniature-media devices that contained images of child sex acts, with fellow pedophiles inside of the prison.

According to the publication, reported ringleader Anthony Jeffries, 31, maintained an online cloud account that hosted pictures and videos of children engaging in sex acts with one another, and occasionally with animals, which he would then download onto the electronic devices that were previously smuggled into the establishment, and have his cronies rent them out by the hour for different fees to various, perverse prisoners.

“The inmates [used] contraband cellphones and micro-SD cards to trade and sell the images on federal property,” the New York Post further details, which could either purchased upfront, through commissary fund transfers, or by bartering “postage stamps and illicit ‘burner’ cellphones,” which would cover the hourly rental fee of $4-10 for the devices that supposedly contained the child porn.

Officers were said to have been able to uncover the actions of the Fort Dix child porn “marketplace” with the assistance of an informant who, like the aforementioned five, was also serving time on supposed child trafficking charges, by way of taped conversations.

During one such chat, as dictated in court documents related to the new cases, the informant was able to apparently get a member of the child porn crew talking about the dastardly deed his group was engaging in with little-to-no effort at all.

“There’s no adult s***, right,” the insider questions, “it’s all just ‘CP,'” or “child porn.”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah,” the prisoner retorts with a laugh.

“I don’t waste my time with that [other stuff].”

In a latter chat with another inmate, the undercover informant inquires whether he’ll have enough time to view everything that was saved on one of the rental devices, which leads the child porn purveyor to offering up the way he viewed the imagery.

“Not if you do it the way I think [you] do it,” the prisoner is noted as answering.

“[I usually] watch it from beginning to end. There’s a couple [of videos on there] that are, um, like thirty minutes, maybe an hour [long].”

At the end of the investigation, prisoners Jeffries and Christopher D. Roffler, 29, both of Virginia; Brian J. McKay, 46, of Pennsylvania, Jordan T. Allen, 30, of Ohio; and Erik M. Smith, 35, of Michigan, all received a new set of child porn trafficking charges, which could add anywhere up to 40 years to their original sentences, and comes with a mandatory extension of at least 15 years to their current varied stints of jail time.

“Anyone who sexually exploits children, whether incarcerated or not, will be relentlessly pursued and brought to stand trial for their heinous crimes,” special agent Timothy Gallagher of the FBI’s Newark field office, expressed in a statement regarding the men’s actions.

In a declaration of his own regarding the arrests of prison child porn sellers, acting US Attorney William Fitzpatrick confirmed the second seizing of the five prisoners for their continued interest of the illegal practice.

“These five defendants, each having been previously convicted and imprisoned for trafficking in child pornography,” Attorney Fitzpatrick remarked, “[and] have allegedly continued while in prison to trade and profit from the exploitation and sexual abuse of innocent children.”

Despite his past crimes, it is currently unclear if the prison informant, whose name has not been publicized, will somehow benefit for helping to take down the child porn ring.

[Featured Image by ImagineGolf/iStock]