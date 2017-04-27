‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Might Have Competition – Eli Grant Bonds With Another Salem Woman

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week tease that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will continue to get to know one another. However, it looks like Gabi might have some competition. It was revealed that another Salem woman will get to know Valerie Grant’s (Vanessa Williams) son.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen next on the NBC soap opera.

#36 ????~ @jeremiahlazo A post shared by Lamon Archey (@lamonarchey) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

When Eli Grant first arrived in Salem, nobody was quite sure what to expect from the newcomer. Now, fans know he is an FBI agent, is related to the Horton family, and has started seeing Gabi. Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that this week, Eli and Gabi will continue seeing each other. At one point, Abigail (Marci Miller) will give Eli a warning about her best friend. However, he takes it all in stride and isn’t too concerned about Gabi’s feelings for Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

Even though he is interested in Gabi, Eli and Lani (Sal Stowers) will begin to bond, according to Soap Central. This is a bit surprising since last time they chatted, Eli blasted Lani for interfering in his personal business. As fans recall, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) wanted to find some way to help Valerie. She was in pain because her son didn’t want anything to do with her. Abe asked his daughter to reach out to Eli, but the FBI agent didn’t take it very well.

There is the issue of how JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will react to Eli and Lani bonding. Right now, he is concerned about his girlfriend. On today’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Lani woke up on a bench. She was not in good condition after her meeting with a criminal named Snake. Hospitalized, JJ wanted her to take time off and distance herself from the case. However, Lani refused. When she has her eyes set on arresting a bad guy, she will stop at nothing to complete her mission. DOOL spoilers tease that JJ will worry about how far Lani will go to make the arrest.

Since Eli is an FBI agent, perhaps he will help Lani with the case? Another possibility is that he will apologize for yelling at her since Valerie and Eli will begin rebuilding their relationship.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week come from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest. Chad DiMera will continue to have hope that Abigail will come back to him. However, that won’t happen until later in the week. On today’s episode, he blasted Abby for taking Thomas out of the mansion. He is angry and is lashing out at her.

|| #Jlani || Such a pleasure working with this guy 🙂 #JJ #Lani #daysofourlives @nbcdays @1caseymoss A post shared by Sal Stowers (@salstowers) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Also, Tripp (Lucas Adams) will begin to suspect that Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) didn’t kill Ava. With Jade Michaels (Gabrielle Haugh) moving in with Tripp, will she reveal Joey’s (James Lastovic) secret?

As for Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), there are several people who are closing in on their Canadian hideout. Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) head over there. Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) will also be on Brady and Nicole’s trail, desperate to “rescue” his former fiancee. A returning character, Xander Cook (Paul Tefler) will reach them first, though. Coming in with a gun, he will shoot Brady and kidnap baby Holly.

What do you think is going to happen with Gabi, Eli, and Lani on Days Of Our Lives? Can Valerie repair her relationship with Lamon Archey’s character? Keep watching the NBC soap opera to find out what happens next.

