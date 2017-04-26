’90 Day Fiance’ Scandal: Aleksandra Iarovikova Responds To Rumors Her Daughter Isn’t Joshs

Josh Strobel and Aleksandra Iarovikova of 90 Day Fiance seemed like a great match. This couple ended up getting married, and she stayed in the United States with him. On this show, they have ninety days to see if their relationship is going to work and get married, or the other person has to go back to their country. Radar Online shared that rumors are flying that the little girl that Aleksandra had doesn’t belong to Josh. She didn’t end up pregnant until after they were already married. Fans say that the little girl has darker features and they don’t think she looks like Josh at all. Now Aleksandra of 90 Day Fiance is revealing the truth.

Christmas gifts from Russia???????? #motheranddaughter #matchingsweaters #girlsparty #onlygirls A post shared by Aleksandra (@alex.mimi) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

In pictures on social networks, you can tell that their little girl has dark, curly hair and darker features. The 90 Day Fiance couple never shows her face in pictures for some reason. One fan shared saying, “It’s simple genetics. I see neither Josh nor Alexandra having curly hair. Their daughter just does not look like her parents.”

Aleksandra Iarovikova is defending their little girl, though and insists that she is Josh’s daughter.

“Of course Josh is the father. I’d do a DNA test just for fans, but I don’t want to prove something to somebody who I don’t know. That’s sad that people don’t think and make up such silly things. Kids may look like their grandparents and nothing like their own parents. Especially in our family. I don’t look like my mom or dad, I look more like my grandma. My daughter looks like my mom. Seriously, they have the same face. They look absolutely the same, it’s crazy.”

Before announcing that she was pregnant, the 90 Day Fiance star went on vacation to Prague with another man. She explained that this guy is like a brother to her and promised to protect her. According to Aleksandra, there is no way that he is the father of her daughter, even though some fans have speculated that was the case. Since their season of 90 Day Fiance is over, fans may never see more from them unless they decide to do a follow-up show on TLC.

When you put her to sleep with wet hair and have no idea what to do in the morning ???? #church #lds #sleepwithwethair #matchingsweaters #motheranddaughter #sabbath A post shared by Aleksandra (@alex.mimi) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

If you check out Aleksandra Iarovikova on her Instagram account, she shares a lot of pictures of her daughter, but without her face. There is one picture of her out hunting for Easter eggs, but it cuts off her face. On other pictures, she will show her daughter from the back, but Aleksandra just avoids showing her face all together. Another thing that Aleksandra does in pictures is put tights and coats on her daughter where you can’t even see her skin color. It has fans commenting in every single post wondering what is going on and why she just won’t share pictures of her little girl. Some fans feel like the little girl looks like she might be of another race and most people just simply want to know why they aren’t showing a picture of her face at all.

There are a lot of reasons that Aleksandra and Josh could decide to keep this all a secret if she isn’t Josh’s daughter. They might have had problems getting pregnant or something and just don’t want to be open with everyone about it. Whatever the truth is, Josh and Aleksandra seem to be stuck on saying she is Josh’s daughter and everyone needs to just believe it.

Are you shocked to hear the rumors that Josh Strobel and Aleksandra Iarovikova’s daughter doesn’t belong to Josh? Do you think that she could be someone else’s child? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss 90 Day Fiance when it returns to TLC.

[Featured Image by Aleksandra Iarovikova/Instagram]