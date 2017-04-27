Get Free ‘GTA Online’ Cash Just For Logging In, Tiny Racers Update And Duke O’Death Now Available

Take on vehicle combat from the top down in GTA Online with the game’s new adversary mode. The online mode for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V welcomes the new Tiny Racers content taking players back to previous titles’ viewpoint on the series. The new stunt race puts players in control of their cars while viewing them from the sky rather than in first-person or third-person perspective.

Tiny Racers, which released on April 25, features seven special courses for four-player races. Knock opponents off the track, pick up power-ups, and be sure to keep up because racers that get too far away from the action will blow up. As with all new adversary modes, players can earn bonus cash and RP, double the normal payout, for playing the mode after its launch according to the Rockstar Newswire.

“Scattered across the track are various power-ups ranging from Rockets and Bombs to light-wielding Shotaros and Special Vehicles. Making good use of these power-ups is key to closing the distance and avoiding a fiery doom.”

Although Tiny Racers may not be for everyone, all GTA Online players should probably log in now anyway. Rockstar Games is giving away cash for the game just for logging in for a limited time. As part of a tax refund from the San Andreas State Treasury, all players that log in before April 30 will receive $425,000 in GTA Online cash as a bonus. The money will be automatically delivered to players’ in-game bank accounts during the month of May.

The online mode to Grand Theft Auto V continuously updates with new adversary modes, new items, and other free content updates like the Import/Export and Biker Business updates. New additions are regularly added to the mode, and just last week returning player content was unlocked for all players. As noted on the Rockstar Games website, vehicles like the Duke O’Death and the Dodo Seaplane are now available in GTA Online.

The Marshall Monster Truck, the Kraken Submarine, the Declasse Stallion Car, the Blista Compact Car, and the Hatchet are now available to all in the mode. Some of these items were previously only available in the single player portion of the game while others were free to returning players. Now, all GTA Online players can pick them up and players that paid for them before can get their money back if they log in. Not to mention, the double cash and RP bonuses are also ongoing for Contact Missions. Discounts on Offices and Special Cargo Warehouses are also ready for players for a limited time.

“Through May 1st, keep a close eye on your iFruit as the full cast of the Los Santos underworld will be paying Double GTA$ & RP on all Contact Missions. You don’t have to wait for someone to slide into your DMs with offers of work though – you can still launch these missions at any time via the Job menu.”

As time passes and more players enjoy Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online, the multiplayer element continues to evolve. In addition to new content like the features listed above, GTA Online also updates with quality-of-life and improvement patches. As the Inquisitr reported, heist vehicles can now be purchased regardless of whether or not a player has completed a heist.

Cars like the Armored Karin Kuruma could not be purchased before the update unless the player had completed the corresponding heist. Now, all players can purchase vehicles like these even if they have never finished a heist. Players that have not completed the associated heist will pay more for these cars, trucks, and aircraft than GTA Online players that have successfully finished the heists, though.

