‘The Originals’ Season 4 Spoilers: Another Dead Character Returning – Find Out Who And When

The Originals Season 4 is off to a great start and there is even more exciting news about The Vampire Diaries spinoff. Another dead character will be coming back for a visit. Find out who it is and when they will appear on The CW series.

Spoilers for the TVD spinoff are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about what is coming up next on the television show.

Last season, two major characters died on The Originals and they were fan favorites. One was Cami (Leah Pipes), who made an appearance to Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) in the Season 4 premiere. It turns out another dead woman is coming back, but just for one episode.

According to E! Online, Davina Claire is returning to The Originals in Season 4. Played by Danielle Campbell, everyone has been wondering if she would make an appearance. This is definitely exciting news for viewers. As the Inquisitr reported last June, the actress hinted that she would like to return if she were asked. She teased to fans to “never say never.”

“It’s hard to say for sure. A lot of it depends on story arcs and availability down the line, but I think it’s going to be up in the air. [The producers and writers are] still going to be figuring out the next storylines once they return for the next season, so it hinges on what’ll happen a few months from now. But never say never!”

On social media, fans have been asking for Davina to return and they are now getting their wish. E! Online reported that she will come back in Season 4, Episode 8. Titled “Voodoo In My Blood,” Spoilers Guide published the synopsis for the May 12 episode.

“After being summoned by the ancestors, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Klaus travel to the ancestral world and come face to face with Davina, Klaus’ former foe and the one person who holds the secrets to The Hollow’s demise. Meanwhile, old wounds are re-opened when Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) are forced into an uneasy alliance. Together, they meet with Alaric (guest star Matt Davis) who has tracked down a crucial artifact that could help in their fight against The Hollow.”

As stated in the synopsis, The Vampire Diaries alum Matt Davis, who played Alaric Saltzman on TVD will also be appearing in the episode.

As fans recall from The Originals Season 3 finale, Marcel took Davina’s death very hard. It was spun him to get revenge and make Klaus Mikaelson pay for his crimes. At one point, resurrecting Davina was attempted, but it failed.

The synopses for Episodes 6 and 7 were also released. In the April 28 installment, titled “Bag Of Cobras,” Klaus and Elijah will host an elaborate party to draw out The Hollow and its servant. The May 5 episode is titled “High Water And A Devil’s Daughter” and the synopsis was teased by Spoiler TV.

“When it’s discovered that The Hollow’s latest servant is on the loose, Freya (Riley Voelkel) places a protection spell on the compound, forcing Klaus, Hayley, and Hope (guest star Summer Fontana) to remain inside. Meanwhile, Elijah takes matters into his own hands when Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) is reluctant to perform a dangerous ritual needed to strengthen their defense against The Hollow. Finally, while Freya enacts a risky plan that brings her face to face with their latest threat, an unexpected twist leaves her life hanging in the balance.”

What do you think of Davina returning to The Originals? What do you think will happen with Danielle Campbell’s character in Season 4, Episode 8?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]