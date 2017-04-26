‘The Flash’ Cools Down With Danielle Panabaker’s Killer Frost

Warning: This article may contain spoilers for The Flash.

Coming up on The Flash, Danielle Panabaker will again get a chance to explore the Killer Frost side of her character, which was introduced in the episodes “Welcome to Earth-2” and “Escape from Earth-2.” Panabaker is a series regular, playing the Caitlin Snow character on The Flash, so reprising Killer Frost is a welcome change for the actress and, as she now shares, it will be an even bigger change this time around.

The Flash Gives Danielle Panabaker’s Killer Frost a Makeover

@cwtheflash is back tonight & I am so excited about this episode. It was directed by the wonderful @cavanaghtom and I could not be more proud of him. And we find out what happened to Caitlin?! I promise you don't want to miss tonight's episode #theflash #killerfrost A post shared by Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

When Danielle previously played Caitlin Snow’s alter ego, the character was clad in leather from head to toe, physically manifesting her no-nonsense demeanor, but, as Ms. Panabaker tells Yahoo TV, things have changed for the character. Physically, Killer Frost gets an entirely new look and Danielle is excited about the sexier clothes and the more frivolous nature of The Flash character.

As Killer Frost returns to The Flash, she’ll be choosing her own wardrobe, which includes fishnet stockings, thigh-high boots, and a cape cool enough to make Batman drool. Killer Frost will also be wearing skirts, which Panabaker admits is a pretty big change for her character.

“This is our post-Flashpoint Caitlin Snow with powers, who’s become evil and turned into Killer Frost,” says The Flash actress.

Danielle says she’s done her own research into the Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost character and found that the villain half of the character was usually seen wearing boots. This was something that appealed to Panabaker, so she pushed for the boots to become a part of Killer Frost’s wardrobe.

Aside from the thigh-high boots, the other big addition was Danielle’s new cape, which she explains helped her to get into the moment as The Flash‘s villain.

“And I know some of our producers really loved this long cape version [of the character], which is great and feels very villainous,” adds Danielle. “I love the sleeves on it because a lot of Killer Frost’s action is with her hands, and hopefully the light will really catch all the different details on that.”

Things Heat Up For Killer Frost on The Flash

Danielle Panabaker says she was originally brought in on The Flash to play a sweet, bookish scientist, but, as Movie Pilot reports, that character has evolved and become something else entirely. Danielle is very pleased with her character’s development because it has allowed her to explore Caitlin Snow more fully and she admits she’s been wanting to don a cool supervillain suit since her very first days on the show.

One of the biggest parts of evolving into Killer Frost is developing relationships with others and, as Panabaker reveals, one of her most important relationships is an internal one. The Flash actress suggests there will be an internal struggle between Caitlin and Killer Frost, but adds hope that the two personalities will eventually find a way to coexist.

“The way it was explained to me was it’s like an addict and Killer Frost is someone who lives inside with Caitlin,” explains The Flash actress.

“She’s got this bad person inside her and it’s learning how to be in control with the help of the bracelets and necklace she can squish her.”

Outwardly, The Flash fans know about Caitlin’s rocky history with Julian Albert (Tom Felton), which was a romance Panabaker never saw coming. Regardless, Julian and Caitlin are an item now and Danielle hints it will result in tragedy in a future episode of The Flash.

“[Speaking of Tom Felton]…I got halfway through the season and I was like wait are our characters going to date? That’s really bad news for you, I’m sorry.”

The next episode of The Flash airs on Tuesday, May 2 on the CW.

[Featured Image by the CW]