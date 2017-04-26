WWE News: John Cena Explains What He Thinks Of Fans Who Want Him To Turn Heel

John Cena has been the biggest face in the WWE for over a decade now. Through the years, many fans – mostly online – have said that Cena would be more interesting in the WWE as a heel and that his face run was boring. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, John talked about those fans and the idea that he needs to turn heel, and the idea could also be used to explain the WWE not turning Roman Reigns heel.

First of all, John Cena said that not everyone wants him to turn into a heel. Cena refers to the people who want him to be heel as a group of fans who just don’t like what they see. When it comes to those WWE fans, John said he can’t please everyone and he is not ashamed of who he is.

For years, John Cena has been the number one merchandise mover in the entire WWE. At one point, Jeff Hardy came close and later CM Punk closed the gap. Now that Cena is a part-time wrestler splitting time with the WWE, Hollywood, and television, Roman Reigns has become the number one seller of merchandise in the company.

If anything, that means a large number of people are fans of John Cena and Roman Reigns, although the boos are loud in arenas and at live events. When it comes to the WWE, the most important thing is to make money, and there is even a better reason for Cena not to turn heel.

According to John Cena, his job is to “provide hope for families” and he said that he wants to put a smile on people’s faces who might not have as much to smile about in other situations. Cena said that for him, the WWE is a place to provide happiness and an escape, and that is why he is part of the company.

With that said, no matter how much more interesting people might think John Cena as a heel could be, there is almost no chance that he will ever switch to the dark side.

Interestingly, there was even a time when Vince McMahon signed off on turning John Cena heel. While talking to PWTorch, former WWE writer Kevin Eck said that McMahon had agreed to turn John into a heel back in 2012. In that year, Cena was feuding with CM Punk and a lot of fans had taken Punk’s side in the feud.

According to Eck, Vince McMahon signed off on the heel turn and John Cena said he was even on board to go through with it. However, Eck said that McMahon got cold feet at the last minute and pulled the plug on the move. According to Eck, it was because the WWE had just signed a deal with Wal-Mart for an exclusive merchandise deal for John Cena.

Once again, it was all about John Cena remaining a face because of money and keeping the important kids as fans since that is where a large percentage of merchandise sales come from. Stephanie McMahon also said on the ESPN Cheap Heat podcast that she fought for a John Cena heel turn because she wanted to see it as a fan but it would have been the wrong move.

Interestingly, now that John Cena is a part-time star, it is Roman Reigns that fans want to see turn heel. Unlike Cena, who is a huge part of the WWE charity scene, Roman could turn heel and not hurt the bottom line as much. However, as the new number one merchandise mover, there is little chance the WWE turns him bad due to the money he brings in.

