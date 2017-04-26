‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Casting Notice Calls For 2 Good Guys – What Is Known So Far

The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere is still a long way off. However, new information has been released. A casting call has been issued and the TV show is looking for two new characters. According to the latest reports, they are both good guys. What is known so far about these people?

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about what could happen in Season 8.

Yesterday, The Walking Dead Season 8 began filming. Everyone is wondering what is going to happen when the show returns to AMC. According to TV Line, expect to see two new good guys that could help Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group. What details were revealed in the casting call?

“Ahead of Season 8’s Saviors/Scavengers-vs.-Alexandria/Hilltop/Kingdom war, AMC’s monster smash is casting two new recurring good guys: Dillon, a sexy, blue-collar twentysomething whose survival skills include sarcasm, and Abbud, an innately likable Muslim American whose nerves are, let’s say, jangled, because he’s flown solo for too long in zombieland.”

The website speculated that Dillon might survive longer than Abbud because the casting notice said that the role could extend to future seasons. Nothing else was revealed from the casting call, but fans are already talking about these two new characters.

Based on the character description for Dillon, some think he will be a lot like Spencer Monroe (Austin Nichols). As fans recall, he didn’t like the way Rick was running Alexandria. He ended up trying to make a deal with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). To everyone’s shock and horror, Negan killed Spencer with Lucille.

As for Abbud, some are wondering if his religious beliefs will conflict with Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam). Will the two get along despite their differences, or will Abbud and Gabriel have issues?

While the two new characters are said to be good guys, in the apocalyptic world, “good” can mean different things to different people. A lot of people consider Negan to be a villain, but there are some who are sympathetic to him. As for Rick Grimes, he is good, but sometimes has been driven to do questionable things. Even Father Gabriel was horrified by some of his actions. In fact, he even warned Deanna about Rick’s group when they first arrived in Alexandria.

There is also the question of if these new characters will stay good. It sounds like Abbud has been severely affected by the zombie apocalypse. Even though he is a good guy, what kind of things has he been forced to do to stay alive? As Rick once said, everyone has done something or they would not be alive right now. It will be interesting to find out more about Dillon and Abbud’s past.

When The Walking Dead Season 8 begins, the group will be focusing on the war with Negan and the Saviors. As the Inquisitr previously reported, showrunner Scott Gimple and actor Andrew Lincoln teased that the premiere will mark the 100th episode of TWD. There will also be some changes in how the stories are told. Expect the episodes to be fast paced with less filler than what fans are used to seeing.

What do you think of the two new characters that are being cast for The Walking Dead Season 8? Do you believe Abbud will clash with Father Gabriel? Will there be romance for Dillon since he is described as being sexy? Will they stay good or will there be tension at some point with the main characters of TWD?

The Walking Dead Season 8 does not have a premiere date yet. Usually, it begins in October, but if there is a writers strike, that could delay the TV show. Stay tuned for updates.

