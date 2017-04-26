Former Teen Pop Star Aaron Carter Claims Drugs Aren’t To Blame For His ‘Skinny’ Frame

Singer Aaron Carter is setting the record straight on rumors of his noticeably frail figure, but claims that drugs have nothing to do with his current condition.

The former teen pop phenom and performer of the 2000’s singles “Aaron’s Party” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” now 29, fired off a set of Twitter posts on Wednesday that, according to E! News, was a reiteration of the actual reason behind Carter’s slim demeanor.

“[Do] y’all wanna know why I’m so skinny,” Aaron asked his followers.

“It’s because [at] 19, I was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia. I didn’t choose that. Be kind to me.”

Aaron went on to explain that the mental stress of having the malady, which directly affects the digestive system by way of the diaphragm and stomach, often lead hims to not eating much, if at all on any given day.

“It’s a terrible stress condition that affects me having an appetite and I’m sorry this is the way I am,” Aaron admitted.

“Basically,” the singer surmised, “I have an eating disorder.”

The U.S. National Library of Medicine notes that a hiatal hernia is caused by the walls of stomach pushing through the diaphragm, which ultimately allows stomach acid to find its way into the esophagus and creates a painful reaction known as GERD, or “gastroesophageal reflux disease.”

“Symptoms [can] include heartburn, problems swallowing and a dry cough,” E! News goes on to say, “[and] some [sufferers] lose weight because,” like Aaron, “they’re afraid to eat.”

Coincidentally, Carter first made mention of his health dealings back in 2015 when he was called out by the media over his weight and once again, assumed to be on drugs.

“The way people talk about my weight is like, high school times a million,” Aaron lashed out in another Twitter rant from November of that year.

“Yes. I’m skinny right now,” he went on.

“I have a stupid medical condition called a hiatal hernia and when [I’m stressed], I have no f**king [appetite] and I smoke too many f**king cigarettes and now, I feel like I needed to explain myself [to everyone].”

Despite his obvious frustration about having to repeat himself, Aaron seemed to have a cooler head about the whispers of his well-being in his Twitter postings on Wednesday.

“Sometimes I really wish I [looked] better or [could] eat more like y’all,” Carter respectively relayed, “[but] this life doesn’t come with much stability. If you don’t believe me, ask my brother [Nick]: He was there when I was [first] diagnosed.”

“It’s a stress eating disorder [and] I didn’t choose this,” he repeated.

“I’m sorry.”

Incidentally, continued talk of Aaron Carter’s rumored drugs problems connect to his actual 30-day stay at the famed Betty Ford Center in 2011, as Entertainment Tonight notes, to help him with a bout of depression.

“I ended up going [there] to take a break and try to just like, you know, figure out how to get myself healthy and together,” Aaron addressed during a 2016 Where Are They Now? interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I was drinking and smoking [weed], and really excessively doing it. I was very depressed and I wasn’t making any money and I wasn’t doing any tours [or] concerts. Nobody was booking me for anything.”

Nowadays, Aaron says that marijuana and wine are the only (legal) drugs he really needs to keep calm and carry on.

“I drink wine and I smoke weed,” he detailed to ET in 2016.

“I have anxiety problems, I take medication for anxiety. I mean, it’s just what it is.”

Aaron Carter’s latest EP, Love, is now available on iTunes and Spotify.

