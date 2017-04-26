Natalie Negrotti Threatens Legal Action Against James Huling After Bitter ‘Big Brother’ Breakup

Natalie Negrotti and James Huling are no longer soulmates. The Big Brother 18 lovebirds apparently haven’t spoken in months, but now they’re talking through their lawyers. Ot at least Natalie is. Huling posted a video to Twitter in which he gave the dirty details of his Big Brother breakup.

Not only did the two-time Big Brother veteran confirm that his relationship with Natalie was rocky ever since they checked out of the CBS summertime house last year, but he admitted they played up their romance for fans. He also accused Negrotti of cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend while they were still “officially” a couple.

Important message, tea ☕️ if you would call it. https://t.co/U4otDeD6mx — James Huling (@AsianJamesBB17) April 25, 2017

But the former couple’s troubles seemingly started over a GoFundMe campaign that Huling started for Negrotti’s family. While he handed over the $5,000 raised to Natalie, he later questioned if she sent it to her family in Venezuela.

Natalie Negrotti fired back after Huling’s explanation of how things went down. Natalie posted a letter from her attorneys regarding the “false” allegations made against her by her ex.

“Justice will prevail with EVERY allegation with legal action,” Negrotti wrote.

For all false allegations made against me here is a letter from my attorneys. Justice will prevail with EVERY allegation with legal action. pic.twitter.com/mgH5o5Nawe — Natalie Negrotti (@NataliaNegrotti) April 26, 2017

Huling revealed he was slapped with a cease and desist letter from Natalie, then revealed he hasn’t talked to Negrotti—aka “this person”—in four months.

Who does stuff like this?? I haven't talked to this person in over four months. Not even on the cruise. ???? get a life please….. pic.twitter.com/1TL5WDNN78 — James Huling (@AsianJamesBB17) April 26, 2017

“Who does stuff like this?? ” he wrote. “I haven’t talked to this person in over four months. Not even on the cruise. Get a life please.”

James also revealed that Natalie wants him to remove any “false allegations” about her on social media. The Big Brother alum maintained that he has not slandered Natalie in any way, but he made it clear that he no longer likes her.

I made that 30 min Rant after I got a visit from the mail man. Of course I'm going to Rant on. Plus her (family lawyer told me to do so.) ???? pic.twitter.com/2uO2r5ceiI — James Huling (@AsianJamesBB17) April 26, 2017

James and Natalie’s relationship ended just as many Big Brother fans predicted it would. Many viewers thought Negrotti was using James to further herself on the CBS reality show, and BB18 alum Paulie Calafiore told Us Weekly that it was obvious that Natalie was using James for her own game. Paulie also revealed that Natalie had told him multiple times that she only wanted to be friends with James outside of the house.

“They do have genuine feelings, but as far as a relationship, she has stated multiple times that she has no interest in dating him and will only be friends,” Calafiore said of Negrotti.

It’s no surprise that viewers were shocked when the unlikely duo continued their relationship after the show wrapped.

While the couple shared adorable videos of them spending time with Natalie’s family in New Jersey, something went awry earlier this year. In January, Huling posted a suspect Instagram photo which made it seem as though he and Natalie had parted as friends. But, clearly, that is no longer the case.

Now, Natalie Negrotti has set her sights on a future reality show.

“I would be happy doing another TV show,” Natalie told Us Weekly.

“Survivor would be awesome because I was raised on that as well. I’m one with nature, as girly as I am.”

Negrotti also revealed that she’s love another shot at the Big Brother grand prize.

“I would love to do it again,” Natalie said.

“[I’d] try to win the game…I came in the show like, ‘Where am I? What am I doing?’ And then after, I started playing really hard. If they asked me to come back though, I would say yes a million times.”

Negrotti admitted that Big Brother was the hardest thing she has ever done, but she also counted it as one of the most rewarding.

“You’re away from your family for three months, and I’m a family girl,” Natalie said. “You meet some amazing friends you’ll have for the rest of your life.”

Or not.

Take a look at the video below to see Natalie Negrotti and her Big Brother ex in happier times.

[Featured Image by CBS/James Huling Facebook]