Kim Kardashian Body-Shamed By Piers Morgan For Cellulite

Kim Kardashian was body-shamed by Piers Morgan again after unretouched bikini photos of the reality star on vacation hit the internet.

Kim Kardashian has been in Mexico living it up in her bikini on Joe Francis’ private island with her sister Kourtney, assistant Stephanie Shepherd, and friends like Brittny Gastineau and Larsa Pippen.

Girls Trip pic.twitter.com/BJaYCnDhAy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 26, 2017

Paparazzi have captured Kardashian’s unairbrushed famous behind in the skimpy bathing suit bottoms she has been sporting throughout the trip.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a black thong bikini bottom as well as a vintage Christian Dior bikini.

KKW???????????? living it up in Mexico! – #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim’s Boo Thang???? (@the.wests) on Apr 25, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

Refinery 29 reported that Piers Morgan has given his unwarranted opinion on Kardashian’s physique.

Kim FUCKING Kardashian West???????? #kimkardashian – KKW in Mexico this weekend???????? A post shared by Kim’s Boo Thang???? (@the.wests) on Apr 24, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Kardashian’s cellulite was actually a topic of conversation on Good Morning Britain.

Morgan began by saying that it was actually refreshing to see Kardashian’s flaws, proving that she is not flawless, just like every other woman.

The 52-year-old host was opposed by Susanna Reid, who applauded the mother-of-two for confidently showing off her body.

Mexico ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashiaen) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

“I think she looks fabulous in those pictures, and I am glad that those pictures are a little more honest.” “I think women will embrace it. It absolutely is to be celebrated.”

Nevertheless, Morgan still argued that Kardashian’s cellulite was definitely not to be “celebrated” on Twitter.

Nope, it’s a flaw.

Like my double chin.

Definitely nothing to ‘celebrate’. https://t.co/CdBLmgX6Mo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 25, 2017

Twitter users were quick to support Piers Morgan or Susanna Reid.

@piersmorgan It’s most definitely a flaw. If it wasn’t, women wouldn’t want to get rid of it. It’s just a flaw we don’t mind, it’s not that serious. — Da One To Follow (@DaOneToFollow) April 25, 2017

@DaOneToFollow @piersmorgan So there’s a league table of acceptable flaws? How about we celebrate all the amazing things about women instead of pointing out the worst. — Stefanie o_O (@Ms_Stefanie) April 25, 2017

@piersmorgan It’s not a flaw and it’s nothing to celebrate. It’s just how some bodies are, like those with hairy backs or funny-looking toes — Ben Clarkson (@BenGClarkson) April 25, 2017

@piersmorgan Just like your commentary – nothing to celebrate. — theAsdfMan (@theAsdfMan) April 25, 2017

Marie Claire reported that Morgan went as far as to say that he had a right to judge Kardashian because of the types of products she sells on her Kimoji merchandise site.

“Flaws should not be celebrated. My thoughts are, she’s just launched her new emoji of her backside next to an ashtray — which she’s called it ‘ass tray’ — so I think her posterior is fair game.”

THE ASS TRAY ASHTRAY. LOL GET IT? KIMOJI.COM A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

The situation escalated after Piers retweeted Marie Claire’s article.

As if people are tryin to body shame @KimKardashian???? even with cellulite her body is hawt???? like she cares what everyone think as well???? pic.twitter.com/2RVouzq226 — The Glam Squad (@andrianne_grant) April 25, 2017

What do you think about Piers Morgan body-shaming Kim Kardashian? Let us know in the comments section below!

Oh and as for me you ask?…I’m just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

