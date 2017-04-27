President Donald Trump Wishes First Lady Melania A Happy 47th Birthday

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, received well wishes from her husband President Donald Trump on her 47th birthday on Wednesday, April 26. Trump, 70, sent out a Twitter message, wishing his wife a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to our First Lady, Melania,” the 45th president of the United States tweeted.

The text of his message was written over a photo from the 2017 inauguration, showing Donald Trump and Melania holding hands. A copy of the message and photo was posted to Donald’s Instagram accounts with tags to his wife’s accounts. The message has been shared tens of thousands of times on social media.

Other members of the family who sent messages wishing Melania a happy birthday included Ivanka Trump.

“Happy Birthday to our First Lady (and my incredible step-mom!) Melania Trump,” Ivanka tweeted “A wonderful example of kindness and grace for us all!”

Happy Birthday to our First Lady (and my incredible step-mom!) Melania Trump ???? A wonderful example of kindness and grace for us all! @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/k8BpS5cqma — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 27, 2017

“Looking forward to today’s Senate spouses’ luncheon at the National Gallery of Art,” Melania had tweeted earlier on April 26, without reference to her birthday. “A wonderful group doing great things for our country!”

Looking forward to today's Senate spouses luncheon at the National Gallery of Art. A wonderful group doing great things for our country! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 26, 2017

Melania, who lives with her son Barron at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, New York, traveled to Washington D.C. on Wednesday to attend a luncheon for Senate spouses at the National Gallery of Art’s East Building. She was joined by the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence, and the wives of Trump administration Cabinet members at the luncheon.

Mrs. Pence just returned from a visit to a number of Asian countries and Australia.

Happy birthday, @FLOTUS! Our nation is lucky to have such an incredible woman serve as the First Lady. https://t.co/4tXUiHAqUB — Vice President Pence (@VP) April 26, 2017

Wishing the @FLOTUS a very happy birthday today! A true honor to know & work for such a strong & independent woman. #HappyBirthdayFLOTUS — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) April 26, 2017

Later in the day, Melania joined her husband and family for a private celebration in the White House, the First Lady’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham told reporters.

Melania’s birthday celebration comes soon after Vanity Fair published a profile of the First Lady that claimed she was “bored and disinterested” in her duty as the First Lady. The Vanity Fair article claimed that sources close to the First Lady revealed that she never wanted to be the First Lady.

Evgenia Peretz reports on the woman who launched a thousand #SadMelania tweets https://t.co/Ygl0yXrdP5 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 23, 2017

Some parents at Barron Trump’s school said that Melania had looked increasingly worried as Election Day approached because she feared that her husband might win and that she might have to take up the duties of the First Lady, the article claimed.

She looked “thin, tired and sad,” a source claimed, according to Vanity Fair.

The article went on to imply that Melania stayed in New York and refused to move to the White House in Washington, D.C. because she was not interested in her role as the First Lady.

“Melania seemed to do her best to ignore the new reality, on the grounds that she wanted to be home for Barron.”

The sources also said that Melania was unhappy due to her lack of closeness to her husband. According to Vanity Fair, Trump forced Melania to agree to get her body back in shape before he had a baby with her. The article also claimed that Melania and has a “frosty” relationship with her step-daughter Ivanka Trump.

Vanity Fair was not the first to suggest that Melanie was disinterested in playing her role as First Lady and unhappy with her life as Donald Trump’s wife. Earlier in February, Us Weekly claimed that Melania was “unhappy with how her life ended up.”

“She is miserable,” a family source reportedly said. “This life was not her dream it was Donald’s.”

The White House has reacted to the claims that Melania is miserable in her marriage to Trump, saying they were “false” and “offensive.” Stephanie Grisham, Melanie’s spokesperson, told the Huffington Post that Trump has a warm relationship with Melania and that he was supportive throughout her pregnancy.

“Mrs. Trump is a loving wife and mother who has always put her family first and that will not change,” Grisham said. “She is an independent woman who believes in our country, and continues her plans to serve as first lady with integrity and dedication.”

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]