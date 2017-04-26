Gabourey Sidibe Shares Stunning Weight-Loss Photo

Gabourey Sidibe, who made her film debut in the gritty movie Precious, has made serious strides when it comes to her weight loss. And recently she flaunted her new curves in an Instagram post.

The star has recently written a new book which is available for pre-order and is clearly putting her health first.

“Wearing my own book cover for #thisisjustmyface on this t-shirt just so I can stunt hella hard in it with a pair of coochie cutters on. I set goals and then I reach ’em fam! And you can too!” she wrote on Instagram.

The 33-year-old actress recently underwent gastric bypass surgery in order to help her get a head start on her goals. And fans are super excited about how great she looks.

“Oh my goodness you look so good. Keep doing whatever your doing! Ignore the haters. Cause you’re actually trying to lose it. When you do you will show all these haters,” one fan gushed on her Instagram.

Others chimed in with their words of encouragement for the actress.

“You’re looking AMAZING! Keep going Gabby,” another wrote.

In the past, Gabourey Sidibe has been criticized for her weight, even though the role of Precious in the film was meant for an overweight teenager. However, that didn’t stop the press and the general public from “concern trolling” over her larger frame. But the actress has now decided to take control of her life and do something for her own health, which nobody can fault her for.

“You don’t get to talk about my body if you like it or not; it’s my body. And yeah, I have been struggling with weight my entire life. I realize that as long as I have a body, it will be a struggle,” she said in an interview with Nylon magazine.

She opened up to the magazine about how difficult it was to hear the press rip into her for her weight after the film, Precious, was released.

“It really devastated me. I guess I thought that going from literally nothing to the lead in the movie would show people that I wouldn’t be just fat anymore, or at least that’s not the first thing people would think of me, that I’m not too fat or too black or ghetto or nappy — that wouldn’t be part of my narrative anymore, but it was,” she confessed.

Despite being overweight, Gabourey Sidibe has still managed to continue scoring roles since her breakout film debut. She previously had a role on The Big C and appeared in American Horror Story. Currently, she stars on the series Empire and has proven that her weight is not a deterrent for landing her acting gigs.

Working #DifficultPeople A post shared by Gabby Sidibe ???????? (@gabby3shabby) on Apr 3, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

She says she underwent the surgery in order to take care of her health and put herself first.

“I just didn’t want to worry. I truly didn’t want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes. I genuinely [would] worry all the time about losing my toes… The surgery wasn’t the easy way out. I wasn’t cheating by getting it done. I wouldn’t have been able to lose as much as I’ve lost without it,” she said.

Gabourey Sidibe revealed that she getting closer to her ultimate weight-loss goal by setting smaller goals along the way. Doing so helps her stay grounded and keep her eyes on the prize.

No matter what, Gabourey Sidibe will continue to have an amazing and long-lasting career in Hollywood, proving that being tiny isn’t all it takes to score and role and keep on doing it. Major props to the star for putting her health first!

[Featured Image by Paras Griffith/Stringer/Getty Images]