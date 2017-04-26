Why ‘RHOP’ Star Gizelle Bryant Should Not Be Talking About Charrisse’s Sex Life

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is back for another season of the show, and it sounds like she loves being back in the spotlight. As she told viewers on the first season of the show, she was clearly the word on the street when it comes to other people. And maybe they were talking about her ex-husband’s cheating, as Gizelle admitted that her ex-husband had cheated on her, abandoning both her and their children emotionally. But it sounds like Bryant may be the word on the street for all the wrong reasons, as her big mouth has gotten her into trouble with her co-star, Charrisse Jackson Jordan.

According to a new Bravo report, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant may not have learned anything from talking about her co-stars. While the show was on hiatus last summer, Gizelle managed to get herself into trouble with Charrisse because she started talking about her marriage and her life. On The Real Housewives of Potomac, Charrisse opened up about her marital troubles with Eddie, as he had moved to New Jersey for a job and essentially stopped making an effort in his marriage.

On top of @chicagotribune building, that wind was #WHIPPING #RHOP ???? photocred: the fabulous @lajoiesandra A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on Apr 22, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Charrisse probably wanted to keep her marital troubles to herself and only talk about the issues she wanted out there. But Gizelle Bryant took it upon herself to reveal that Jackson Jordan was dating and that she was doing just fine without her husband. Her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star was so furious that she sent Bryan a cease and desist letter. Jackson Jordan wanted Bryant to stop talking about her – and preferably immediately. But it sounds like Gizelle Bryant hasn’t learned anything from the cease and desist letter, as she’s now talking about Charrisse’s sex life.

“A very grown, sexy, socialite women celibate for TWO YEARS, who doesn’t live in Mayberry, who is out and about and meets a lot of people (men). Nope, don’t believe it but it sounded good, kinda like those fairytale books that I used to read my kids at bedtime. Seeing the conversation between Charrisse and her therapist was HEARTBREAKING. I hope she finds peace because she deserves it,” Gizelle Bryant writes in her Real Housewives of Potomac blog, according to Bravo.

While Bryant is just commenting on Charrisse’s revelations on the show, she would probably be better off not saying anything about her co-star. When she spoke out before, she faced legal action. And while Jackson Jordan did tell her co-stars that she had been celibate for two years, she probably wants to address the situation herself and not have her co-stars dish out their opinions.

Good Morning from the #GreenEyedBandit #AboutLastNight #RHOP ???? A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on Apr 21, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

Gizelle should stop talking about her co-star’s sex life – period. There are children involved, and the divorce appears to be hard on Jackson Jordan. When Bryant learned about her husband’s cheating, she probably wanted people to ignore the stories to protect her children.

And maybe Gizelle Bryant will learn things the hard way, as she’s also dishing details about her co-star’s estranged husband and Ashley Darby’s desperate attempt to meet him.

“Ashley was like a kid who just saw Santa Claus and desperately wanted to give him her Christmas list. The more Charrisse told her no, the more she was determined to meet the mysterious husband. In Ashley’s defense, I completely see wanting to meet the man that Charrisse is married to for 20 plus years. However, clearly the thought of Charrisse making that introduction made her more uncomfortable than wearing socks and flip flops,” Gizelle Bryant writes in her Bravo blog.

Do you think Gizelle Bryant should stop talking about her co-stars or do you think she has every right to dish out her thoughts as they are filming the show together?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]