Porsha Williams Single? ‘RHOA’ Star Dumped Todd Stewart, Moved On With Carolina Panthers Player [Report]

A lot has been said about Porsha Williams’ love life during Season 9 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and now the reality star might actually be single. According to Fameolous, Porsha is done dealing with Todd Stewart and has set her sights on an NFL player as her current rebound.

Earlier in the month, a report came out that claimed Porsha Williams and Todd Stewart’s relationship wasn’t even real. Instead, Wetpaint reported that Porsha was playing up the romance with Todd for Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras. They claim that Porsha and Todd had been friends for years, and the romance part of their relationship was totally fake. Apparently, the reason for Porsha Williams’ fake boyfriend was her RHOA storyline, which was getting rather weak except for the ongoing lesbian relationship drama with Kandi Burruss that literally took over Season 9 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The initial fake relationship claims said that Todd Stewart agreed to be with Porsha Williams until the RHOA reunion. Now that Season 9 of RHOA is over (pending the last half of the reunion show episodes), it looks like Porsha Williams is ready to move on with another man, or perhaps with a man she’s actually dating. If this most recent report is true, that man would be Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short.

Stats-wise, Kawann Short just might be exactly the kind of guy that Porsha Williams is looking for. After all, he just signed a 5-year extension with the Carolina Panthers that will pay him $85 million. If Porsha Williams wants to increase her own net worth, hooking up with someone like Kawann Short is exactly the right move. Of course, she’d have to get him to marry her before it would benefit her financially.

According to The Balance, Porsha Williams’ net worth was listed at $16 million, but in 2016, that amount dropped to just $500,000, and it’s not really clear why she is worth so much less now with her RHOA gig, her Dish Nation gig, and her other business ventures, including her Go Naked! hair and her lingerie line.

So far, Porsha Williams and Kawann Short have been on two dates together, so their “relationship” is fairly brand new. The pair reportedly were spotted at a club called Opium in Atlanta over the weekend. Porsha was hosting at the club on Friday night with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Tammy Rivera.

The spy who spilled the tea to Fameolous said that Kawann Short was at the club and looked like he might have been there with friends. However, Kawann and Porsha left together. The next day Porsha and Kawann were together again on a double date at a golf club. Is this Instagram video from Porsha and Kawann’s double date?

While there is still nothing to confirm that Porsha Williams and Kawann Short are official, it has been reported that they are seeing each other in the romantic sense. That means that Porsha’s relationship with Todd Stewart, whether it was real or fake, should certainly be over.

Apparently, Porsha Williams has an affinity for NFL players. It was also reported that the RHOA star had been romantically linked with three of them since divorcing the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart. Porsha dated LeSean McCoy first, splitting with him in 2014. In 2015, Porsha was in a relationship with Duke Williams, and now, she has been linked to Kawann Short. Can somebody let Porsha know that she needs to push for a pro baseball playing boyfriend? They tend to make more money, and their contracts are guaranteed.

Do you think the rumors are true that Porsha Williams has dumped Todd Stewart, and now, she’s dating Kawann Short instead? Sound off in the comments section below.

