‘The 100’ Season 4, Episode 9 Spoilers: EP On ‘DNR,’ Difficult Choices, And Why Some Are Resisting The Bunker

The 100 Season 4 Episode 9, titled “DNR,” airs tonight on the CW network. What can fans expect from the characters? Recently, showrunner Jason Rothenberg discussed the episode and the characters being forced to make difficult decisions. Also, why are some resisting going into the bunker, even though it will protect them from the radiation?

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the post-apocalyptic TV show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the synopsis for “DNR” was released. Jaha (Isaiah Washington) discovered a second bunker, one that was actually usable, and word is getting out. Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) will have to try to keep the peace after people find out. Also, Jasper (Devon Bostick) and Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) will go on a quest.

Spoiler TV published an “inside the episode” video clip. Jason Rothenberg talked about what to expect in The 100 Season 4 Episode 9. At the beginning of the season, a bunker was found, but it was filled with dead bodies lying in pools of blood. At that time, it was a scene that made the characters feel hopeless. However, Jaha found a second fallout shelter, a “level 12” bunker. It is not only usable, but it has room for everyone. However, not all characters are interested in going inside.

“In this episode, called ‘DNR,’ do not resuscitate, we really see the very difficult choices that some of these characters are making. Do they want to live in a bunker for five years? Do they want to put themselves back into a, you know, Ark-like situation where there in a spaceship… in this case, under the ground.”

The showrunner also said that the conflict between Ice Nation and the Tree Crew is going to be a big problem. Not all of the communities get along. How will they handle being together in a fallout shelter for five years? Will there be a battle in the next few days that will only allow some to survive the radiation, while others are left to die? Clarke told Roan (Zach McGowan) that it doesn’t have to turn into a war. However, he explained that it is already at that point. How will she negotiate peace?

The CW network also released a new sneak peek clip for The 100 Season 3 Episode 9. Ilian (Chai Hansen) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) are trying to prepare the soil. Octavia is struggling with it and doesn’t understand why they are even bothering. As she says, they will be dead before anything grows. However, Ilian explains that they are not doing it for them, they are doing it for those who come after they are gone. Suddenly, Ilian is called over with a message from Ankara, and Octavia listens carefully while pretending to be occupied with her farming task.

“War. Trikru is calling on their allies to help push Ice Nation out of Polis. My mother is sending her best warriors to Polis.”

However, Ilian says his hands are full and that he is sure her mother will understand. The two debate, but Ilian refuses to budge. Ankara even tries using Ilian’s mother as a way to get him to fight, saying it is what she would want. To her surprise, Ilian still will not go to war and demands Ankara to get off of his property.

What do you think of what Jason Rothenberg had to say about The 100 Season 4 Episode 9? What will happen with Ilian and Octavia in “DNR”? Can Clarke keep the peace, and how many characters will refuse to go into the fallout shelter despite it being the only way to survive the second apocalypse?

