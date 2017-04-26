Rumors that Aaron Hernandez had a gay lover while in prison have only gained momentum in the days following the former NFLer’s suicide. There have been stories published from every angle by various media outlets, but it’s hard to know what to believe.

The current rumors suggest that Aaron Hernandez had a romantic relationship with a man named Kyle Kennedy while in prison. Aaron’s lawyer, Jose Baez, has denied these reports. According to TMZ, there is a rumor that Aaron left a note for Kyle (some have called it a love letter). It’s unclear if any such note or letter exists and, if so, who might have seen it. Hernandez’s lawyer recently said that any and all rumors about Aaron being involved in a gay relationship are “false” and that these stories are being spread around to further “tarnish” Aaron’s name.

“Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false. These are malicious leaks used to tarnish somebody who is dead,” Baez said.

Meanwhile, photos of Kyle Kennedy are spreading on social media.

Watch Live: Lawyer for Kyle Kennedy to discuss relationship between client and Aaron Hernandez https://t.co/Ys7D8Ow3Ps pic.twitter.com/OiBPZJyPJK — masslivenews (@masslivenews) April 26, 2017

In a new press conference that took place today, an attorney for Hernandez’s prison friend, Kyle Kennedy, spoke out about the rumors and said that his client will “speak out” about his relationship with Hernandez in the “near future.”

“My client has…relayed to me that he and Aaron Hernandez were close friends, and spent a great deal of time together in prison. My client has informed me that at some point in time, in the near future, he personally will discuss the nature and the extent of the relationship between he and Aaron Hernandez. My client has advised me that any discussions relating to that relationship will come directly from his mouth so there’s no confusion,” said attorney Larry Army.

Kyle Kennedy’s lawyer made it clear the media had not spoken to his client and that his client hadn’t done any interviews of any kind as of today. There have been several rumors that Aaron Hernandez wrote letters to loved ones before he took his own life. Although Baez denied that his former client penned a letter to a “gay lover,” he didn’t deny the existence of letters left behind, which many believe to be the case.

Mr. Army said that at least one of these letters is currently being held by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. He has requested copies of the letters on behalf of his client.

Aaron Hernandez’s Alleged Jailhouse Lover Kyle Kennedy Releases a Statement (Photos) https://t.co/aT78YgHl4b pic.twitter.com/50cKbkL7Ed — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) April 26, 2017

“As for the letters left behind by Mr. Hernandez: My client does firmly believe that one of the letters was written to him. This is coming from his own knowledge of the relationship that he and Aaron had shared and it comes from somebody inside the jail who indicated to him that one of the letters was to him,” Army said.

Also of note, there has been chatter about a $50,000 watch that Aaron had supposedly sent to the family of an inmate. According to Mr. Army, Kyle Kennedy said that the watch was promised to him by Mr. Hernandez. Mr. Army also confirmed Aaron had written letters to Kyle Kennedy’s family and that those letters detailed the relationship the two men had behind bars.

Lawyer: #AaronHernandez sent this letter to inmate Kyle Kennedy’s step-sister detailing the depth of their relationship #wcvb pic.twitter.com/eTr1loWgZL — Shaun Chaiyabhat (@ShaunWCVB) April 26, 2017

More information about Aaron’s relationship (platonic or otherwise) with Mr. Kennedy is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. It is presumed that Mr. Kennedy will be speaking to the media in some capacity soon.

