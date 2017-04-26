M. Night Shyamalan Says Samuel L. Jackson And Bruce Willis Signed On For ‘Split/Unbreakable’ Sequel, ‘Glass’

M. Night Shyamalan has unveiled a sequel to his films, Split and Unbreakable, which will be titled Glass, to conclude his movie trilogy. Bruce Willis (David Dun), Samuel L. Jackson (Elijah Price), James McAvoy (Kevin Wendle Crumble), and Anya Taylor-Joy Casey Cooke) will star in the film set to be released on January 18, 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, M. Night Shyamalan confirmed that the movie, Glass, is a sequel to the films Split and Unbreakable. It took 17 years, but Shyamalan reported that this script is a dream come true for him.

“It’s taken 17 years, but I can finally answer the #1 question I get, ‘Are you making a f#&@ing sequel to Unbreakable or what?’ ” he posted.

“My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film.”

Shyamalan’s Unbreakable was released in 2000, one year after The Sixth Sense. After 17 years, Unbreakable is still considered one of his best films.

Shyamalan had surprising success with his last movie, Split, which earned over $275 million on a small budget of $9 million. For months, the filmmaker has been tweeting about a top-secret project he has been working on, teasing the fans of a possible Unbreakable sequel.

If you haven’t seen Split, don’t read any further. Spoilers ahead!

Split starred James McAvoy as a kidnapper with multiple personalities or Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke as one of the young ladies that who has to fight to survive after he captured her.

Variety shared that Shyamalan might have pulled off his best twist to date in the last few minutes of the film. A cameo appearance by Bruce Willis proved that Split is in the same universe as Unbreakable.

The filmmaker revealed that Split villain Kevin Wendle Crumble was included in his first drafts of Unbreakable, but he had no other choice but to cut him out of the final draft. He hoped to put out a movie dedicated to him, and then have a third film that would include all three characters.

Shyamalan disclosed that both McAvoy and Taylor Joy would return for Glass.

Universal Pictures write a statement that said, “Following the conclusion of SPLIT, GLASS finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

The filmmaker told Screen Rant that originally he had a much darker ending but had to change it to fit in with his Unbreakable/Split sequel film. He added that he felt the revised ending left more to the imagination of the viewer.

“So I had this ending in for a while, then I moved it in a few different places. But it was just too dark, and it made it kind of feel one note for me about what his intentions were, what are his motivations? I just didn’t want the Beast’s motivations to be reduced to just killing, that kind of thing. So that’s why I wrote the ending that you see in the movie, with the mirror. So it was more showing the world what we were capable of… the original ending is a kind of dark and gruesome ending.”

Shyamalan hasn’t released many details about the plot of the storyline just yet. He revealed the movie would pick up immediately after Casey escapes her confinement. It’s clear that the Beast survived and will get into a battle with David Dunn and Mr. Glass, or Elijah Price.

This could be his best movie yet. Glass will be released on January 18, 2019.

