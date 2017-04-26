McKinley ‘Mac’ Phipps, Barron Victor: Wrongfully Convicted Or A Killer? Louisiana Rapper On ‘Reasonable Doubt’

The story of McKinley ‘Mac’ Phipps, Jr., a rapper also known as Mac, The Camouflage Assassin, will air on the premiere of Investigation Discovery’s brand new crime series, Reasonable Doubt, AL reports. McKinley ‘Mac’ Phipps was convicted of murder in the 2000 death of Barron Victor Jr., in Louisiana. The two people examining the case are Chris Anderson, a retired Birmingham, Alabama detective and Melissa Lewkowicz, an attorney out of Los Angeles. Reasonable Doubt’s premise is to re-examine old murder cases to see if the conviction was wrong or justified. The former No Limit rapper has always maintained that he was wrongfully convicted.

Tune in tonight to #ReasonableDoubt on @DiscoveryID … A Hard hitting look at criminal justice from @RobRosen14 pic.twitter.com/eCwRCPXhzx — Witnify (@Witnify) April 26, 2017

On Reasonable Doubt, the story will begin with the death of 22–year-old Barron Victor Jr., an Alton man who was gunned down in a nightclub in Slidell, Louisiana, in February of 2000. When detectives arrived at Club Mercedes off of U.S. 190 west, they found a man lying unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the body. He was rushed to a local hospital but died from the injury.

For those who missed the show on Mac Phipps, you can watch it online: https://t.co/EJQEoDJxbk via @CrimeWatchDaily #freemac pic.twitter.com/exYf1BQSXb — David Lohr (@David_Lohr) December 7, 2016

Sources say after Barron Victor Jr., was shot all ‘hell broke loose’ as people scurried to get out of there. Rumors abounded about what actually happened that night. Police quickly turned their attention to the man who was headlining the World War concert party, rapper Mac Phipps.

The rapper was arrested at his apartment and booked into the county jail. The case resulted in his conviction and a 30-year sentence. Since then, Mac Phipps has repeatedly stated that he didn’t do it, and his many supporters believe him.

McKinley ‘Mac’ Phipps’ supporters also say there was no direct forensic evidence linking him to the crime. And since his imprisonment, another man has confessed to the murder. According to Hip Hop Wired, a video has surfaced showing Thomas Williams, Mac Phipps’ former bodyguard, confessing to the murder. In the video, Williams can be heard stating that he shot Barron Victor after he believed he was about to attack him with a beer bottle.

Since the state of Louisiana has refused to reopen the case, Investigation Discovery’s Reasonable Doubt might breathe new life into it.

Former detective Chris Anderson will pull from his almost-20-years of investigating crimes to see if something was missed that could help set Mac Phipps free. Melissa Lewkowicz is also bringing along her legal expertise to see if they can uncover any new witnesses.

If Chris Anderson looks familiar it is because he rose to fame on A&E’s The First 48 Hours. Here is more information about the team, via Discovery Communications Press release.

CHRIS ANDERSON

“Detective Sergeant Chris Anderson has investigated more than 300 Homicide cases in one of America’s most dangerous metropolitan cities. Chris also spent several years as a fugitive unit supervisor, where he and his team were responsible for hunting down and apprehending only the most violent fugitives. Chris grew up in Birmingham and credits his mother, also a retired Birmingham Police Sergeant, for his deep passion for police work and the compassion to pursue justice.”

Melissa Lewkowicz

“With over a decade of experience in criminal law, Los Angeles-based attorney Melissa Lewkowicz currently serves as a Partner at the Law Offices of Chester & Lewkowicz. Specializing in Criminal Defense, she works zealously to defend clients who have been accused of misdemeanor and felony offenses, ranging from DUI’s to homicide. Melissa is one of the top Rated Criminal Defense Attorneys in Los Angeles.”

Reasonable Doubt promises to pull at the heartstrings as Melissa and Chris sift through old evidence and speak with family members who are fighting for justice. After a careful examination, Anderson and Lewkowicz will make a final determination, leaving some families with hope for an appeal and an overturned conviction while others will have to accept the grim reality that their loved one is a vicious killer.

The new Reasonable Doubt television series will air tonight at 10/9 p.m. Central on Investigation Discovery. After the show, chime in with your thoughts. Is Mac Phipps innocent or is he a murderer? Recently on ID, the case of Richard Glossip was profiled.

.#WannaSeeMacFree everyone to tune into the Discovery ID Channel tonight and watch his story. The show called #reasonabledoubt #9pm central. pic.twitter.com/EOHAUbdEZ3 — 504FIEND (@FIEND4DAMONEY) April 26, 2017

