ESPN Layoffs Cut Some Of The Biggest Names In Sports Journalism – Updated List Of Cuts Includes Ed Werder

Everyone knew it was coming and that the layoffs at ESPN were ready to take place at any moment, but no-one knew it was going to be this bad. ESPN has been struggling over the last few years, and these expected layoffs are thought to end up around 100 people, and absolutely no-one is safe from being left without a job. Analysts, long-time writers, and on-air personalities who have been with the company for decades are no longer with the sports leader as of Wednesday afternoon.

Last month, Sports Illustrated reported that the layoffs were coming and that ESPN would be cutting a big portion of its workforce. While “100” may not seem like a lot to a company as big as ESPN, they really do add up when you look at some of the names who were released.

On Wednesday afternoon, the list of ESPN layoffs continued to grow as USA Today started keeping a running tally of just who was let go. One of the biggest shocks was former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer who has been with the network for close to a decade.

ESPN President John Skipper released a memo to staffers of the network saying that these layoffs are simply a part of the business and necessary.

“A necessary component of managing change involves constantly evaluating how we best utilize all of our resources, and that sometimes involves difficult decisions…. These decisions impact talented people who have done great work for our company. I would like to thank all of them for their efforts and their many contributions to ESPN.”

As Wednesday continues, more and more names are popping up with the now released talents letting the world know of their layoffs on social media. One of the toughest to believe was that of NFL expert Ed Werder who has been with ESPN for close to 20 years.

After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I’ve been informed that I’m being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

While surprised and disappointed, I was fortunate to have worked @espn with so many devoted, talented journalists. I will always be grateful — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

Paul Kuharsky covered the Tennessee Titans for ESPN’s website, and he was also advised that he would be laid off, and his time with the company is just short of a decade.

Knew cuts were coming. Sad to say nine great years at ESPN end for me in July. Please stay tuned to @Midday180. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 24, 2017

While not all ESPN staffers have been laid off, the Hollywood Reporter is stating that many on-air talents will see their roles “significantly reduced” in the coming weeks and months. Three of those specifically named to suffer that fate are Hannah Storm, Karl Ravech, and Ryen Russillo.

As of 2:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, here is a list of those who have fallen victim to this round of ESPN layoffs:

Ed Werder – NFL

Trent Dilfer – NFL

Jayson Stark – MLB

Mark Saxon – baseball

Brett McMurphy – college football

Paul Kuharsky – NFL

Brendan Fitzgerald – ESPNU

Pierre LeBrun – NFL

Brian Bennett – Big 10

Derek Tyson – SEC

Jane McManus – ESPNW

Max Olson – Big 12

C.L. Brown – college basketball

Austin Ward – college football

Dana O’Neil – college basketball

Jean-Jacques Taylor – ESPN Dallas

Mike Goodman – soccer

Doug Padilla – MLB

Johnette Howard – ESPN.com

Jim Bowden – MLB

Danny Kanell – ESPN Radio

David Ching – SEC

Eamonn Brennan – college basketball

Scott Burnside – NHL

Jeremy Crabtree – college football

Joe McDonald – NFL, MLB, NFL

Jesse Temple – college football

ESPN has seen a large decline in subscribers and viewers over the years as many have turned to mobile apps and even other networks. Layoffs needed to be done as is expected from any company that is losing money and needing to find ways to survive. The only problem is that loyal fans of the sports network aren’t going to take it well when favorites such as Ed Werder, Jayson Stark, and Trent Dilfer are no longer around for them to enjoy.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]