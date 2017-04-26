‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nina Hatches A Plan, Bobbie Confronts Sonny, And Lucy Considers Coming Clean

General Hospital spoilers tease that Wednesday’s episode will bring some intense moments. Anna has been spying on Valentin, Carly is determined to get back at Sonny, and Ava is scrambling to stay out of trouble. GH teasers indicate that the April 26 show builds on these storylines and there are said to be interesting twists ahead.

Nina has been struggling with how to handle Valentin’s connection to Anna and General Hospital spoilers hint that she may begin to open up to Nelle about the situation. SheKnows Soaps details that Nina will come to consider her nanny a confidante, but viewers know that this may not be a wise choice on her part. Nina has concocted a scheme to have Nelle spy on someone for her, surely Valentin and her perceived competition for her husband’s affections, and GH teasers suggest that Nelle may be willing to help.

Valentin headed to Anna’s to return the watch she gave him, but she certainly won’t want to accept it since that’s her vehicle for spying on him. GH teasers detail that she will talk to him about how he saved her life and this is all surely designed to distract and charm Valentin as she tries to gain the upper hand on him. GH teasers hint that new information about their prior relationship will emerge soon and fans have a hunch that some big twists are on the way.

While Anna is trying to control the situation with Valentin, GH teasers note that Griffin will connect with Andre to talk about Anna’s strange behavior. Andre knows quite a bit about what she’s been up to, while Griffin just sees things that seem off, so it will be interesting to see how much Andre reveals as Griffin tries to figure out what’s happening.

Carly is furious with Sonny not only for all that happened with Nelle but also for orchestrating Jax’s departure from Port Charles. She is intent on tearing her estranged husband apart and General Hospital spoilers have teased that she may pull some interesting maneuvers as she moves forward. During Wednesday’s episode, she will surprise Michael in some way and she will also tell him that she won’t do anything to Sonny that he doesn’t deserve.

GH teasers indicate that Sonny and Bobbie will cross paths during the next show and this should be an intense conversation. Obviously, Bobbie is going to stand up for her daughter, and Sonny will tell Bobbie to say whatever it is she needs to say. It may seem as if Sonny is accepting the furor headed his way, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be fighting back at some point again.

Ava is desperate to keep the truth about her involvement in Morgan’s downward spiral before his death hidden and GH teasers detail that the guilt will be getting to her. Lucy knows just enough about the situation to cause a lot of trouble, and General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central share that Lucy will be wrestling with the knowledge she has and whether it might be time to come clean. As Lucy considers her options, Ava will be butting heads with Kiki.

Battles between Kiki and her mother are nothing new, of course, but the relationship had seemed somewhat better in recent months. However, GH teasers share that this time, they will argue about Kiki’s work at GH, as it seems that Ava won’t think it’s the right path for her daughter. It sounds as if Kiki will stand her ground, though, telling her mother to back off.

As the week continues, General Hospital spoilers detail that Ava will have reason to celebrate and Jason will be struggling with guilt and memories of his past. Some fans have voiced frustrations over the direction this storyline seems to be headed, feeling as if the writers are forgetting some of the specifics of Jason and Jake’s missing years. However, people hope that things come together and make sense as this moves forward.

Friday brings a unique episode, the type that the show hasn’t done in a while. Jane Elliot is leaving her role as Tracy and her last episode airs next week. Before she’s gone for good, GH teasers reveal that she’ll be featured in a standalone episode that airs on April 28. This show puts Tracy “on trial” for all of her past mistakes and antics and it will include tons of flashbacks to honor Jane’s decades with the series. From the looks of things, this will be a comical and emotional episode.

How far will Carly go to get back at Sonny, and will she end up accidentally pushing Nelle and Michael together? When will the truth about Morgan’s medications emerge and is there a big twist on the way regarding Anna, her current schemes, and her past with Valentin? General Hospital spoilers tease that things are really heating up with big things coming during the May sweeps and fans cannot wait to see where things head next.

