Brad Pitt has reportedly made nice with his two oldest sons, 15-year-old Maddox Jolie-Pitt and 13-year-old Pax Jolie-Pitt.

According to a new report, Brad Pitt recently spent time with the two boys, who were adopted by him and his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, years ago.

“Along with their younger siblings, Maddox and Pax had an overnight visit with their father,” an insider confirmed to In Touch Weekly magazine, according to a report by Hollywood Life on April 26.

Brad Pitt split from Angelina Jolie in September of 2016 after two years of marriage and over a decade together.

In addition to Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Immediately after Jolie filed for divorce, Brad Pitt faced allegations of child abuse after reports claimed he and Maddox were involved in a heated fight on their family’s private jet. As rumors explained at the time, Brad Pitt and his family were traveling from their home in France to their home in Los Angeles when a fight broke out during a brief stop in Minnesota.

While no charges were ever filed against him, a source told Us Weekly that Brad Pitt had gotten into a drunken fight with Angelina Jolie before getting into Maddox’s face when the boy attempted to defend his mother.

In the months that followed, Brad Pitt was allowed to spend time with his kids only under the supervision of a court-ordered monitor. Now, months later, he has reportedly gained more time with the children.

“The kids were in the company of two nannies employed by Angelina Jolie, 41, and the nannies also spent the night at [Brad Pitt]’s house,” the source continued of Brad Pitt’s recent visit with his children. “Initially, Brad was resisting having them there, but Angie insisted it was being recommended by the therapists, so he agreed.”

“[They all] had a family dinner around the table, which [Brad Pitt] truly enjoyed,” the insider continued. “It was total chaos, as the kids all wanted to eat different things, and Brad was grateful to have a chef who accommodated all of their requests.”

“[Brad Pitt] didn’t force anything [during the visit], and he let the kids set the tone,” the source revealed. “Maddox and Pax both have forgiven [Brad]… [the vist] left Brad feeling a lot better about the state of the relationship.”

Brad Pitt has kept a low profile in the months since he and Angelina Jolie split, but he has stepped out in Los Angeles on a couple of occasions and hasn’t seemed to be his typical fit self. Instead, the 53-year-old actor appears to have lost a substantial amount of weight since Jolie filed for divorce.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship began on the set of their 2005 film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, when Pitt was still married to actress Jennifer Aniston. However, it wasn’t until weeks after Aniston filed for divorce that they went public with their romance. From there, Pitt and Jolie proceeded to welcome three children biologically, including their oldest daughter, Shiloh, who was born in 2006.

In recent months, Brad Pitt has been linked to a number of women, including Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, and Sienna Miller, but so far, he hasn’t gone public with anyone, and the same goes for his estranged wife. That said, a recent report by People Magazine suggested that he recently began dating casually after being prompted to put himself out there by his friends.

“It’s not anything serious,” the insider said. “[Brad Pitt] doesn’t have a girlfriend. It’s more of a way to get out and be social.”

[Featured Image by Kris Connor/Getty Images]