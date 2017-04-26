‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Billy Flynn Says ‘Chabby’ Is The Perfect Storm

Days Of Our Lives fans are not happy that “Chabby” broke up. For what seemed like an eternity, viewers waited patiently for the two to reconcile after Abigail Devereaux (Marci Miller) turned out to be alive. Even though they did get back together, at the vow renewal, Abby walked away. In an interview, Billy Flynn discussed Chad and Abigail, how his character felt about Abby’s decision, and called the relationship “the perfect storm.”

Possible DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

Caps from 3/31/17 #Days #Chabby A post shared by Official InLikeBillyFlynn Fans (@officialinlikebillyflynnfans) on Apr 25, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Chad DiMera was shocked when Abigail decided to end their relationship. She couldn’t have picked a worse time to do it. The couple was supposed to renew their vows, and instead, Abby ended up walking away from the marriage. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Billy Flynn discussed Chad’s thoughts about the devastating event.

“Confusion. It all sort of hits him. The way this was playing out, Abigail was kind of daring Chad to be with Gabi in a sense. And it kind of became spite for him. He really did lose himself. It’s been the perfect storm of a relationship as far as love and passion and chaos and disaster and tragedy.”

When Chad told Gabi what happened at the vow renewal, she encouraged him to do whatever it took to get his marriage back on track. Despite Gabi’s feelings for him, she knows that she can never be with Chad. He is emotionally unavailable and he is married. Not only that, but Abigail is her best friend. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camila Banus explained that Gabi is looking for stability. Lamon Archey, who plays Eli Grant, thinks that his character might be able to give her that. The actor also said that Eli is so confident that he believes he can make Gabi forget about Chad.

“Anytime someone brings up another guy to a man about a girl that he likes, he definitely doesn’t forget it. But Eli’s a confident guy. He’s sure that whatever feelings Gabi has for Chad, he’ll be able to make her forget them.”

It is unclear what the future will be like for “Chabby.” Billy Flynn’s character on Days Of Our Lives tried to woo her back once already. He cleared the town square and prepared a special meal for Abigail. She allowed him to embrace her, but she had a look of concern on her face. In a more recent episode, Abby made it clear to Chad that she needs to be on her own right now.

This week, Abigail is taking some big steps toward independence. She applied for a receptionist position at the Salem police department. She told Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) that her previous jobs were handed to her by her mother or husband. For the first time, she is doing something on her own. It will be a huge confidence booster for Abigail.

Are you on team #Chabby? #DAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:30am PST

Even though Chad and Abigail are no longer together on Days Of Our Lives, that doesn’t mean they will stay apart. A few months ago, executive producer Ken Corday revealed that “Chabby” is end game. Perhaps after some time, the two will find themselves falling in love all over again. They might be different people, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t meant to be together.

What do you think of what Billy Flynn said about “Chabby” on Days Of Our Lives? Will Chad and Abigail find themselves together again in the future?

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Corday Productions]