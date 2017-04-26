Khloe Kardashian will reportedly be engaged before the summer’s end.

On the heels of a tell-all interview in which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spoke of her love for Tristan Thompson, 26, and her hopes for their future, a report claims the Cleveland Cavaliers player is planning to propose to Kardashian, 32, in the coming months.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson “will most certainly get engaged before the end of the summer,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly magazine for their latest issue.

According to a Hollywood Life report on April 26, the couple, who began dating last summer, is heating up and already discussing the idea of starting a family.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

“[Khloe Kardashian] definitely wants a big family” with Tristan Thompson, the source explained.

As fans may recall, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend welcomed his first child just months into their relationship after getting his former girlfriend, Jordy Craig, pregnant a short time before his relationship with the reality star began.

“He never wavered on his support for his son,” the source said of the basketball star’s 4-month-old son, Prince.

When Tristan Thompson’s baby news first hit the web in October of last year, rumors began swirling in regard to Thompson’s possible affair with Khloe Kardashian. However, Thompson and Kardashian’s romance didn’t begin until after his split from Craig and all the drama and speculation only made their relationship stronger.

Khloe Kardashian began dating Tristan Thompson last August after filing for divorce from Lamar Odom in May.

“[I’ve] never been in this type of love,” Khloe Kardashian gushed to ES Magazine.

Khloe Kardashian stood by Lamar Odom for months after he suffered a drug overdose while partying with numerous women in a Nevada brothel in 2015 but after the former Los Angeles Lakers player reportedly returned to drugs in 2016, they went their separate ways.

“I would love to have a family,” she said. “We’ve [she and Tristan] talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Another report weeks ago suggested that Khloe Kardashian is completely sold on the idea of a future with Tristan Thompson.

“Khloe’s holding out hope that eventually, Tristan will propose to her,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life earlier this month. “She loves him and could see herself holding him down, being by his side for the long run and spending the rest of her life with him.”

“She knows he’s young but so what, that’s no excuse,” the source continued. “Marriage is nothing to be scared of and Khloe welcomes it. LeBron [James] married Savannah [James] at 28 and they’ve been together ever since.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been together for less than a year but throughout the 2016-2017 NBA season, the reality star has proven her loyalty and support for the athlete by frequently traveling from Los Angeles to Cleveland.

“Obviously, Khloe isn’t going to force Tristan to marry her,” said the insider. “But marriage is something she definitely wants to experience again and with T.T.. If he were to pop that question and put a ring on it, she’d say yes in a second!”

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]