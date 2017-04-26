Updated Full Comic Book Movie Schedule For DC And Marvel Through 2020 — New Dates And Titles Added

Over the course of the last couple of weeks, there have been a lot of announcements regarding films from Marvel Studios and DC Entertainment. That has led to the comic book movie schedule needing a bit of updating as new films and new dates needed to be added so you know what is coming out and when. Below is the full schedule and it will show you which comic book movies are coming out when through 2020.

As of right now, these are the dates in place for all comic book movies that will be released in the coming years. Things could end up changing and this schedule may be altered but this is how things stand as of April 26, 2017.

2017



May 5: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

June 2: Wonder Woman

July 7: Spider-Man: Homecoming

September 22: Kingsman: The Golden Circle

November 3: Thor: Ragnarok

November 17: Justice League, Part 1

Marvel was going to have a film for The Inhumans, but they have chosen against that and turned it into an eight-part TV series. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the first two episodes will debut exclusively in IMAX theaters on Sept. 1 of this year with the series beginning in full on ABC starting on Sept. 26. Episodes will air weekly.

2018

February 16: Black Panther

March 16: The Flash

May 4: Avengers: Infinity War, Part 1

April 13: The New Mutants

June 1: Deadpool 2

July 6: Ant-Man and the Wasp

July 20: Alita: Battle Angel

October 5: Venom

November 2: Dark Phoenix

December 21: Aquaman

December 21: Spider-Man Animated Feature (Sony)

In an interesting turn, Aquaman was originally scheduled to open in the summer but it got pushed back. Should this schedule stay as it is, it could mark a DC vs. Marvel standoff in theaters for the Christmas season.

Also, as reported by Newsarama, look for The Flash to be delayed due to director Rick Famuyima leaving the project. DC and Warner Bros. still have it on the schedule for early 2018, but it will likely be pushed back to sometime in 2019.

2019

February 14: Untitled Marvel Film (Fox)

March 8: Captain Marvel

April 5: Shazam

May 3: Untitled Avengers Film

July 5: Spider-Man: Homecoming 2

November 1: Untitled DCEU Film

It has been speculated that The Batman solo film will end up being released in the summer of 2019, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. While the sequel to Justice League was originally scheduled for release on June 14, 2019, it has been delayed for the solo Batman flick.

While nothing is confirmed, that does mean The Batman could end up being released in March or summer of 2019.

2020

April 3: Cyborg

May 1: Untitled Marvel Studios Film

July 10: Untitled Marvel Studios Film

July 24: Green Lantern Corps

November 6: Untitled Marvel Studios Film

The May release from Marvel could be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as it was just recently announced. The untitled Marvel release in July is still up in the air, but there are a lot of possibilities for what could land there.

As reported by Variety, it was just a week ago that James Gunn dropped the news that he would be writing and directing the third film in the Guardians franchise.

There are a few films which have no release dates as of this time and could end up filling some of the gaps for the above years. Not all of the following films have even been confirmed yet, but here is what it is in the works:

Suicide Squad sequel

Gambit

Black Adam

Fantastic Four 2 – Likely not happening.

Batgirl

Man of Steel 2

Blade remake or fourth film

Deadpool 3

Gotham City Sirens

X-Force

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Nightwing

It may not be necessary to say, but the comic book movie schedule is packed with films for the next four-ish years, but it won’t end there. DC Entertainment and Marvel Studios have more than enough properties to keep making new comic book movies for decades. Some of the greatest names in history are moving off of the pages and coming to life on the big screen, but fans have to help them do well in theaters so the movies will continue.

