‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Will Nelle Spy For Nina? 2 New Characters Are Cast

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Carly will make a dangerous promise, Griffin will grill Andre over Anna, while Lucy poses a threat. Meanwhile, two new ladies have been cast on the soap opera.

General Hospital spoilers tease that there are lots of schemes in the works, as well as some that are on the verge of being exposed.

Will Nelle help Nina?

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will ask who Nina (Michelle Stafford) wants her to spy on, which will end up being Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes). Nelle will definitely be a bit hesitant to spy on her boss.

Regardless, Nina will still attempt to make a decent pitch to Nelle in hopes that she’ll agree. Nina will suggest that she just needs Nelle to keep her updated about any of Valentin and Anna’s interactions.

Even in the midst of a little afternoon delight, Valentin is doing his best to steer the conversation away from Anna Devane. A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Nelle may end up agreeing. Once Nina opens up to her, the two may bond over their circumstances.

Meanwhile, Anna will continue trying to bring Valentin down and he will try to resist her charm but spoilers hint that sparks will fly between the two.

Griffin (Matt Cohen) will grill Andre (Anthony Montgomery) to come clean about Anna’s bizarre behavior. Griffin thinks she is hiding something.

Andre knows that Anna plans to target Valentin. Will he end up revealing anything to him?

TODAY ON #GH… Anna’s movements are attracting attention. What in the world is she up to? #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 26, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Although, there is probably more to the story than either of them know. General Hospital spoilers reveal that it may not even be Anna who is up to no good. Her twin sister, Alex (Finola Hughes), may be the one who is calling the shots here.

Ava feels guilty.

Other General Hospital spoilers claim that Ava (Maura West) will struggle with feeling guilty about hiding the truth about Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) pills.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) will make things worse for her when she considers coming clean to the authorities, but she doesn’t have all the correct facts. The pressure will really start to get to Ava, which will cause some major drama, according to CelebDirtyLaundry.

Two new cast members.

General Hospital will spice things up with two new dark-haired beauties joining the cast very soon. Kary Musa and Daya Vaidya will both play lawyers, one is Martina and the other is DA Garcia.

Musa has already begun filming as District Attorney Garcia on General Hospital. The actress shared an Instagram photo at Prospect Park Studios.

Happy Friyayyyy!!! Conectada desde temprano:) besos a todos!!???????? #friday #happy #LA #latina #actress #blessed A post shared by Kary Musa (@karymusa1) on Apr 21, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

According to CelebDirtyLaundry, Kary is a Columbian musician and actress who is best known for her Spanish-language roles on Telemundo.

The other role cast was for Martina who will be Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) love interest. Martina is a lawyer who will end up getting mixed up in the mob business and kisses Corinthos before realizing that he is also a bad boy mobster who runs Port Charles’ underworld.

Catching up on sleep after a wonderful whirlwind of filming and family time! #actorlife A post shared by Daya Vaidya (@dayavaidya) on Apr 25, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Daya Vaidya will play Martina. Vaidya just wrapped filming on the popular Amazon detective series, Bosch. The actress also had a recurring role on the USA drama Unforgettable.

What do you want to see happen next on General Hospital? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images]