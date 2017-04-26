‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Rumors: Is A Major Character Going To Die This Season? The Star Explains All!

We’re just a few months away from the penultimate season of the hit HBO show Game of Thrones, and the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 rumors suggest that there will be a major character who dies off on the show.

Warning: There are potential GoH spoilers ahead!

This is nothing if not a shocking revelation, especially since the actor who plays the character — Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — was set to be on the show for all eight seasons. It also begs the obvious question: Will this character also die in the upcoming George RR Martin book, The Winds of Winter?

Morning Spoilers: It's already time to start speculating about Game of Thrones' final season https://t.co/LcxA5CoTsF pic.twitter.com/HsAX0JgrMz — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) April 26, 2017

According to the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 rumors from Express, the rumor about Jamie Lannister meeting his demise came as a result of a photo that was shared on social media.

However, that photo actually depicts Jamie holding a sword while standing next to his sister-lover, Cersei (played by Lena Headey).

So, the reality is, this could depict Cersei getting killed by Jamie, not the other way around.

And when Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was asked about this theory, he said that it was certainly possible, though he didn’t give any other details as to what else we could expect.

“I heard that theory, and it absolutely makes sense. It would be a perfect little nod. But who knows? You’ll have to watch the show. It’s a good theory. I always thought maybe it’s too neat, but who knows.”

The top 5 Game Of Thrones stars will make $2.5 million an episodehttps://t.co/OZrTTrU7IN pic.twitter.com/NqGAx1XSnT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 26, 2017

Meanwhile, according to the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 rumors from a different report by the Express, the Azor Ahai will also be explored further in these episodes. Fans will recall that in the book series, the Lady Melisandre predicted that the Azor Ahai will be “reborn” amidst smoke and salt, and he would be the “chosen one” that was promised to the Westerosi. It’s believed that the Azor Ahai will be born to the Targaryen house, which originally led the Lady Melisandre to believe that Stannis Baratheon was the Azor Ahai.

Viewers will also recall that in the last season, the Lady Melisandre sacrificed the poor princess Shireen to the Azor Ahai. And, it turned out that Stannis wasn’t the Azor Ahai.

Could it be that the Azor Ahai is Jon Snow, who we discovered last season is a secret Targaryen?

Finally, according to the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 rumors from the Huffington Post, the photo of Gilly — Samwell Tardy’s woman — reading something only confirms that this season will be all about the Azor Ahai.

“On the page from The World of Ice & Fire, we hear about “The Long Night,” a time when winter supposedly lasted for a generation. Then, a hero known as Azor Ahai came along to help rid the land of the White Walkers. A prophecy tells of the return of Azor Ahai, sometimes used interchangeably with the term The Prince That Was Promised. Either way, this legendary character is seen as the person who will ultimately save Westeros.”

Fans already know that Winter is Coming to Westeros — and they know that the White Walkers are coming right behind them. But now, it seems that the Azor Ahai is coming too.

Game of Thrones fans, now it’s your turn: What do you think of these latest Game of Thrones Season 7 rumors? Do you think Jon Snow is the Azor Ahai?

