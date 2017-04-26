Erika Jayne Nude Instagram Photo: 45-Year-Old ‘RHOBH’ Star Is Still Sizzling Hot Despite Criticism

Erika Jayne certainly isn’t shy and she’s shown off quite a bit of skin on Instagram in the past, so her newest fully nude Instagram photo shouldn’t really surprise anyone. After the third part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion show aired on Bravo, Erika Jayne took to Instagram to share a picture of herself completely nude and claimed it was to make a point, and to be honest, there were a few points made.

For starters, Erika Jayne’s nude Instagram photo proved that at 45-years-old, the RHOBH star is definitely still a blonde bombshell with a rocking body. Erika also managed to prove her mantra of “no f**ks given” and that she’ll do whatever she wants and post nude Instagram pictures whenever she wants too.

The nude Instagram picture that Erika Jayne shared isn’t new. She revealed that the incredibly hot photo was taken before her too-short run on Dancing with the Stars. Erika also revealed that the photo was taken while she was in Miami, and right now, she’s in New York City. Fans can only imagine that Erika Jayne’s body is in even better shape now that the RHOBH star spent weeks rehearsing for DWTS. It’s too bad she didn’t share another, more recent picture.

The caption on Erika Jayne’s nude Instagram photo started out with, “Mikey made me do it… Miami nights.”

Erika is talking about her director/choreographer Mikey Minden. In addition to her admission that this picture was taken before Dancing with the Stars, she also predicted that her haters would be all over the nude Instagram photo with all kinds of negativity and criticism. Naturally, Erika was right, and plenty of people questioned why the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star would post such a provocative picture on Instagram, using only little star emojis to cover her most private parts.

Also in the caption of Erika Jayne’s nude Instagram photo she wrote, “Go be offended at your own life. I’m living my life to the fullest.”

I need a vacation… A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Apr 21, 2017 at 1:28am PDT

Indeed, Erika Jayne certainly does seem to be enjoying every moment of her life from her appearance on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to her burgeoning music career and her short-lived run on Dancing with the Stars. Although she is an RHOBH newcomer, she might be one of the most popular newbies to join the Bravo reality show in a long time. The more drama she brings to reality TV, the more people seem to love her — or hate her.

Soon after the comments started rolling in on Erika Jayne’s nude Instagram photo, she posted a GIF to let her haters know what she thought of their trolling in the comments section of her photo. Based on the post she made right after sharing her nude, it’s pretty clear how Erika Jayne feels.

Me reading your negative comments ???? Sending my love to you all ❤️ A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Apr 25, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

Some RHOBH fans believe that Erika Jayne’s nude Instagram photo is her way of getting everyone talking again now that the drama with Dorit and “Pantygate” has died down. It was during the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta that Erika Jayne was accused of flashing her vagina at Dorit’s husband, PK. Dorit Kemsley reacted by gifting Erika with a pair of panties.

The “Pantygate” drama was a main theme throughout the season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While that may have painted Erika Jayne out to be some husband-flashing attention seeker, it turns out that they got the attention seeker part right no matter what. Erika has received heavy criticism for sharing her nude Instagram photo but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have killer curves.

Do you think Erika Jayne’s nude Instagram photo was over the top or indecent? Should she cover up or keep on sharing? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty Images]