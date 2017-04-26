The first seemingly official leaked image of the OnePlus 4, or the OnePlus 5, if rumors are to be believed, has surfaced online. While the authenticity of the image itself could not be verified as of date, it has, nonetheless, managed to attract the attention of smartphone aficionados worldwide. Needless to say, the leaked image teases a number of incredibly compelling features that might make it to the upcoming flagship device.

The leaked OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 image was picked up by an India Today report. Citing sources who have personally seen and possibly worked on the smartphone, the report stated that the upcoming flagship device from the upstart smartphone manufacturer would feature a somewhat similar design from its direct predecessor, the OnePlus 3T, which is arguably one of the best Android devices available in the market today.

Immediately noticeable in the leaked OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 image was the fact that the device is fitted with a vertical dual-camera system. A vertical design for a dual-camera sensor has been teased in a number of recent iPhone 8 leaks, and from what could be seen in the OP4/OP5 leak, it appears that OnePlus’ next flagship device would be featuring the same configuration as well.

A dual-camera sensor has already been rumored for the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 for some time now. Over the past few months, speculations about the upcoming device’s primary shooter have emerged stating that the upcoming flagship would follow the trend started by devices such as the iPhone 7 Plus and the Huawei P9, imaging powerhouses that have all but revolutionized smartphone photography through their innovative dual-lens systems. If the leaked image proves true, the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would no doubt boast formidable imaging capabilities as well.

Also noticeable in the recent OP4/OP5 image leak is the absence of antenna lines on the back of the device itself. According to a TechRadar report, the lack of antenna lines in the leaked image might mean that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would be fitted with a glass back similar to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Interestingly, a glass back would also mean that the OP4/OP5 might debut wireless charging features, as glass would enable the device to meet Qi wireless charging standards, something that is not possible with the metal back found in the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

Of course, the absence of antenna lines in the leaked OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 image might also mean that the device would feature a refined metal finish that is similar to Apple’s Jet Black color option, which almost renders antenna lines invisible. Considering that the leaked OP4/OP5 image features practically the same shape and size as the OnePlus 3T, a refined all-metal design is also plausible.

One thing that is notably absent in the leaked OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 image is the fingerprint sensor on the device. Over the past few weeks, rumors have emerged that the OP4/OP5 would feature a front panel that is similar to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. With such a design, however, the upcoming OnePlus flagship is expected to move its fingerprint scanner to the back of the smartphone, similar to the Samsung’s current flagship.

If the leaked image is anything to go by, however, it appears that OnePlus would either utilize a more traditional design on its front or embed the fingerprint scanner directly onto the smartphone’s screen. Between the two options, the latter would be more revolutionary, as embedded fingerprint sensors are proving to be among the most elusive features for smartphone manufacturers. Then again, OnePlus might simply play it safe and keep the device’s fingerprint scanner on the front of the handset, at least for this upcoming smartphone generation.

The OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 is expected to be released sometime later this year. Being the latest in a line of flagship killers, the OP4/OP5 is projected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, around 6GB to 8GB of RAM, a 4,000mAh battery pack with Quick Charge 4.0 and a 5.3-inch QHD display. Pricing for the upcoming handset remains unknown, though speculations are high that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would be priced somewhere south of $500.

