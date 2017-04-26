Kailyn Lowry recently spoke of her third child, “Baby Lo,” on Instagram, but was the term a nod to her rumored baby daddy, Chris Lopez?

Since confirming her pregnancy in February, the Teen Mom 2 star has been keeping the identity of her third child’s father a secret while rumors continue to swirl in regard to who her mystery man may be.

Although there have been reports linking Tyler Hill and JC Cueva to the longtime reality star, it is Chris Lopez who has many fans convinced that he is the father. In addition to speaking about his miracle child in January and later removing the tweet, Lopez was seemingly named by Kailyn Lowry during a live Instagram broadcast in March.

“Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby,'” she joked of naming her child “Holden.”

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

Kailyn Lowry has continued to refer to her third child as “Baby Lo” in recent weeks, which has further fueled the rumors claiming Chris Lopez is the father of her third child. However, according to a Radar Online source, “Lo” doesn’t stand for “Lopez.”

“It stands for littlest one,” the insider explained.

After revealing her third pregnancy earlier this year, Kailyn Lowry appeared on a live Teen Mom 2 aftershow, where host Nessa Diab questioned her about the identity of the child’s father. In response, Lowry informed Diab that she was not yet ready talk about the issue.

Kailyn Lowry also failed to address the topic in her February 23 blog post to fans.

“I am pregnant. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” Lowry explained.

While Kailyn Lowry has gotten support from those close to her, she has also faced tons of backlash from her fans and followers online, especially considering she told her former husband, Javi Marroquin, that she wasn’t open to having more children just months prior.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Kailyn Lowry’s refusal to have more children was one of the reasons she and Marroquin chose to end their marriage in May of last year.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

“Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” Kailyn Lowry explained to her fans of her decision to get pregnant with another man’s baby just months after her split from Marroquin.

“Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more,” she wrote. “This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, are expected to return to MTV for Teen Mom 2 Season 8 later this year.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]