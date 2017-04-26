Lisa Rinna and her family may be in the running to replace the Kardashians.

As Keeping up with the Kardashians ratings continue to drop, the E! network is reportedly searching for a high-profile family to replace the Kardashians and Jenners and feel they may have found their potential star family in Lisa Rinna, her husband, and their kids.

“Lisa Rinna’s family comes with all the excitement and drama and laughter of The Kardashians but without all the darkness,” a source close to the family told Radar Online on April 26.

“[Lisa Rinna] is married to a sexy movie star, Harry Hamlin, and together they have two beautiful daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin. You will notice that Lisa has been promoting her kids a lot on social media as they get ready to replace Kim,” the insider added.

Although a Lisa Rinna show could be in the works, the network has yet to announce any such news, and there isn’t yet any indication that Keeping Up with the Kardashians will soon go off the air. That said, Lisa Rinna is reportedly ready to step up and star in her own show if the idea comes to fruition.

“[Lisa Rinna] is ready for the challenge and hopes to bring the fun back to E!” the insider said.

Lisa Rinna began starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s fifth season following the exits of Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud. Since then, the former soap star has continued to bring drama to the show in the form of numerous feuds with her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump and Kim Richards.

When she came aboard the Bravo TV reality series, Lisa Rinna was joined by fellow soap star Eileen Davidson, to whom she remains close. Although Rinna is at odds with plenty of her co-stars, including one-time friend Kyle Richards, she and Davidson have developed a close friendship since joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. They were recently seen supporting Erika Girardi on the set of Dancing with the Stars.

One year ago, Lisa Rinna faced rumors claiming she was set to star in a talk show panel alongside Kelis, Scott Wolf, and others. Although it is unclear if and when the show will air, NBC was tied to the series at the time of the reports.

“Lisa Rinna will star in the new program with former ‘Party of Five’ actor Scott Wolf, R&B singer ­Kelis and comedian Al Jackson,” Page Six revealed to readers last January.

“I got a talk show,” Lisa Rinna exclaimed to Heather Dubrow on her podcast series around the same time. “I auditioned my little tush off six times… We are a motley crew… You would not pick us for a jury, us four.”

“It’s just going to be fun, because you know I love to talk. What do I love more than fashion? Pop culture. Are you kidding me? I, like, died and went to heaven. I tested for this thing with so many different people, and it was the most fun,” she added.

While sources at the time claimed the Lisa Rinna project could be a replacement for Meredith Vieira’s talk show, a source close to NBC later denied the speculation.

“Nothing has been green-lit or sold to a launch station group. . . Saying any rumored development project will launch as a replacement for Meredith is simply untrue,” the source explained.

Lisa Rinna and her co-stars wrapped the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last night with the conclusion of the three-part reunion special.

