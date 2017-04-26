Insider Reveals That Josh Duggar And Anna Could Only Kiss And Hug For Months During Therapy For Sex Addiction

Josh Duggar shocked the world when it was revealed that he had been cheating on his wife, Anna, and using the website Ashley Madison, specifically built for infidelity, to do it. The couple, however, is now expecting their fifth child together, despite rumors that they might be getting a divorce, the pair decided to work on their differences and remain together.

Josh Duggar went to a rehab center to work on his issues in a “Christian way,” though some close to the family reveal that they don’t think this kind of therapy is really valid as those in charge of his care are not licensed professionals.

“Josh is still in counseling after his rehab stay for sex addiction. He is going to a family pastor. It’s religious counseling, so it’s not like he’s getting actual help for his issues,” the anonymous source revealed to Radar Online.

The insider also revealed that the couple was forced to practice chastity to rebuild their relationship, despite being married.

“The reason it even took this long for Anna to get pregnant was because they had a wait period before they could have sex. They were in a rebuilding of trust phase. It was only kisses and hugs at first, as part of his therapy. They had a waiting period before they were allowed to have sex,” they said.

However, according to the same insider, things are more stressful than ever for Anna, now that she and Josh Duggar are back to living together full-time.

“Her pregnancy is going well, its just tough because before Josh was home, she was living with the whole family and had all the girls help at the house. Now that he’s back, he’s not really helpful with the kids. Having four with one on the way is incredibly stressful and a ton of work, and just Josh isn’t really a help at all,” they stated.

Unfortunately for Josh Duggar, his troubles are far from over, and he doesn’t only have to work on repairing his marriage with Anna but also has to face up to his actions in court.

When Josh Duggar used the Ashley Madison dating website, he used the photo of another man to attract women and not reveal his true identity. The man, Matthew McCarthy, claims that Josh has ruined his personal and professional reputation by posing as him on the website that was created specifically for infidelity.

Josh Duggar will be forced to give a testimony about all of his extramarital affairs, including naming each woman he slept with through the website, in front of pregnant Anna.

The eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 kids was also accused of molesting several of his younger sisters and a close friend of the family in 2015. While the family was already aware of what had happened and dealt with it privately, the story broke nationally and was caused shockwaves throughout the immensely popular show’s television audience.

Due to this indiscretion, the show was canceled as many advertisers backed out and no longer wanted their product featured on 19 Kids and Counting. However, to make up for the lack of Duggars, the producers created a new series featuring the five eldest Duggar daughters who are all married, courting and having babies of their own, entitled Counting On.

Anna Duggar issued a statement saying she has worked very hard to help repair the marriage and that the pair are committed to one another, despite any backlash they may receive.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy,” she said.

