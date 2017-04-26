WWE News: Shaq Blames WWE For Cancelled Match Against Big Show At ‘WrestleMania 33’

Everything was leading up to a match between Big Show and Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania 33, but it didn’t end up happening at the last minute which confused everyone. Many have wondered exactly what led to the cancellation of a match that had been built up for the better part of the year, but there was never really any answer given. Now, Shaq is coming forth and putting full blame on WWE for the battle of the giants not taking place.

At WrestleMania 32, Shaq made an unexpected appearance and actually entered the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He didn’t win, but he did face off with Big Show which put a nicely-laid plan in motion that was going to set up a match between the behemoths at this year’s big pay-per-view.

Throughout the year between the two PPVs, the NBA star and the WWE superstar took jabs at one another on social media and in interviews. Everything was being put in place to announce the match for WrestleMania 33, but then, it was just tossed to the side.

WWE never really said anything as to why it didn’t happen and people had their ideas, but Shaq is now setting the record straight. According to him, it is all WWE’s fault.

PodcastOne recently spoke with Shaq about a number of topics and the proposed match with Big Show was a big part of the conversation. By way of Wrestling Inc., Shaq puts full blame on WWE for not having the match come together at WrestleMania 33.

“Because they kept playing. First, they said it was me and Big Show. Then, they said it was going to be 3 and 3. Then, they cancelled it so when they cancelled it, I made other arrangements. And then they tried to call back and tried to get it done, and I just said, ‘I’m not going to do it.’ They messed it up.”

Three-on-three? So, a six-person tag match? That is interesting to hear as it would be cool to see whom the company proposed as tag team partners for both Shaq and Big Show. Either way, he says that WWE canceled the fight and it was too late when they tried to make it happen again.

The hosts of PodcastOne wondered why anyone would read a script and do something where they know they are going to lose. Shaq didn’t have issues with that.

“So you’re saying I didn’t want to lose? It’s for the kids, John. I would have lost for the kids. For the kids.”

Even though Shaq is a very competitive person, he admitted that no matter what, he “would have lost” the match.

Fans now know that Big Show ended up being placed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal yet again and being tossed out early on. If this was truly going to be his final WrestleMania appearance, WWE was planning on having him face Shaq and pick up a win that would have received a lot of media attention.

Now, it seems as if the countdown to the end of Big Show’s in-ring wrestling career is officially on. He has already stated that his contract is up in February of 2018 and after that, he plans on being done with active wrestling.

It really was a rather sad situation as WrestleMania 33 may have really been the final time that Big Show will work that huge event. Shaquille O’Neal stepping in the ring and taking on the former world champion wouldn’t have been the most technically sound match, but it would have been fun. All in all, it didn’t take place and it likely will never happen, and according to Shaq, all of the fault and blame is WWE’s to take on.

