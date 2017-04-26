Survivor: Game Changers, the show’s 34th season, may be airing now but producers of the reality show are already working on Season 35. Survivor Season 35 is currently in production, and a few details have already been teased regarding location, tribes, and potentially even the season’s theme.

Warning: Mild Survivor Season 35 spoilers ahead.

While Survivor fans are caught up in Season 34 (aka Game Changers), the show’s 35th season is playing out on a remote island somewhere else in the world. Survivor host Jeff Probst confirmed on his Twitter account earlier in the month that the location for Season 35 is Fiji.

What's better on Easter, than a Survivor easter egg!! It's not much but just sharing from the jungle. pic.twitter.com/dLCh1RlbN2 — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) April 17, 2017

Fiji was used as a location for Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X (Season 33) and Survivor: Game Changers, having returned to the country for the first time since Season 14 (aka Survivor: Fiji). The location for Survivor Season 35 was first reported by Inside Survivor’s Martin Holmes in December, who said at the time that while it wasn’t guaranteed, he had heard that the show will produce both Season 35 and Season 36 in the Mamanuca Islands, Fiji.

This wouldn’t be the first time Survivor has used a location multiple times. While earlier seasons continuously went to new locations, more recent seasons have frequented the same places quite often. The most common places have been the Philippines, used for four consecutive seasons, (Survivor: Philippines, Caramoan, Blood vs. Water, and Cagayan), Samoa (Survivor: Samoa, Heroes vs. Villains, South Pacific, and One World) and Nicaragua (Survivor: Nicaragua, Redemption Island, San Juan del Sur, and Worlds Apart).

Assuming Season 36 is also being filmed in Fiji, the country will have been the most used location in Survivor history, having hosted five different seasons.

Martin Holmes, known in the Survivor fan community as “Redmond,” also confirmed that Season 35 will begin with three tribes. This likely means that there are 18 people in the cast, to have an even tribe split. As seen below in the photo Holmes posted on Twitter, the tribe colors are blue, red, and yellow.

#Survivor 35 confirmed as three tribes. Red, Blue and Yellow. Pic of challenge set in Fiji. pic.twitter.com/eoJ7dinq20 — Martin Holmes (@RedmondSurvivor) April 3, 2017

Survivor has begun with three tribes in only five other seasons: Survivor: All Stars, Philippines, Cagayan, Worlds Apart, and Kaôh Rōng.

As for the theme of Survivor’s 35th season, nothing has been 100 percent confirmed, but Holmes is reporting that it will be an all-newbie season, with a potential focus on occupation. He wrote that casting was looking for prospective contestants from specific jobs to fill out the cast. As such, there may be reason to believe that Season 35 will be like Survivor: Worlds Apart, where the tribes were divided by social class — white collar, blue collar, and no collar. Holmes also suggested that there could be a variation on this concept, likely based on the same occupational divide.

“There is reason to believe that S35 might be Worlds Apart 2 or at least a spin on the occupation theme previously used in S30,” he wrote.

Survivor’s 35th season is right in the middle of filming, with the cast expected to fly back on May 12, according to Survivor fan site True Dork Times’ calendar.

CBS officially renewed Survivor for its 35th season on March 23, alongside 18 other shows. It’s not clear if the network is planning to air two seasons over the course of the 2017-18 TV season as has been tradition since the show’s early days, but there has been no indication of anything different. Fellow reality stalwart The Amazing Race went down to a one-season format with this latest edition, having not aired a fall season for the first time in many years.

Survivor: Game Changers airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Unless the network changes the timeslot, fans should probably expect Season 35 to air Wednesdays at 8/7c this fall.

[Featured Image by Robert Voets/CBS]