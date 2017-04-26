Jana Duggar And Tim Tebow Linked Again With Duggars’ Family Conference As Jill, Jessa & Jinger Get Married

These days, Jana Duggar is focusing on her duties to the family instead of courting business. But with all her sisters, Jill, Jessa and Jinger, getting married off and starting their own families, it looks like her parents are still hard at work trying to show the world the unmarried, but still beautiful daughter!

The Duggars recently started their annual Big Sandy Family Conference and made a Facebook update to show how they are all doing. In fact, they featured Jana holding one of her baby siblings up so that they can boost her courting prospects.

“Our family has had a great first day here at the Big Sandy Family Conference,” the family wrote. “It is always so good to reconnect with old friends, spend quality time with family, and discover God in a new way!”

Check out Jana glowing at the conference!

Many Jill & Jessa: Counting On fans noticed just how beautiful she looked in the picture.

“Jana you are just gorgeous,” a fan called Linda K Carrico Taylor commented. “I’ve always thought u were the prettiest, not to say the others aren’t pretty in any way, Because they are too, but u have a sweet softness about you, that is just soo different. Ur a great catch if u ever decide to Get married, he oughta consider himself very fortunate to be by ur side.”

And another follower insinuated to the old courting rumor about Tim Tebow.

“Lovely Jana, so nice to see you,” Ida Evelyn Brumback wrote. “I really want your Dad to talk to Tim Tebow, a truly Godly man! You deserve to be happy and make your own beautiful babies!”

Tim Tebow, those who do not yet know, is a former professional American football player and current professional baseball outfielder in the New York Mets organization. He is a bit like Jeremy Vuolo, the husband of Jinger Duggar, who was also a professional athlete before he decided to retire and focus on the ministry. Maybe if Tim does that too, Jana’s parents may be a lot willing to reconsider him as her partner.

While the 27-year-old Duggar has kept her optimism as she got older, it sounds like with her 19-year-old sister Joy-Anna setting her wedding date in October, she is feeling a quarterlife crisis settling in.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” the 27-year-old Duggar said according to Radar Online. “I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

In fact, every time that Jana is featured on the family Facebook, people start wondering if there are any developments in her romantic life. This past Valentine’s Day, when she received a beautiful bouquet, people started wondering if she was going to start courting.

Check out the picture that got all the Jill & Jessa: Counting On fans riled up.

However, there has not been any good news coming from Jana. With May around the corner, if anything happened this year, it probably did not come to much fruition.

The fact that she has to be present, supporting her family and congratulating her siblings getting engaged, having babies and more probably feels a bit like a dagger thrown into her heart. When her brother Joseph announced his courtship with Kendra Caldwell, she had to take the place of her father to congratulate him.

“Jo and Kendra, we are so excited for you guys,” Michelle said in the video. “We are thrilled you have entered a courtship. And Kendra, we love you. You are such a sweet girl. We look forward to the future as to whatever the Lord has in store!”

“Congratulations, y’all,” Jill & Jessa: Counting On star chimed in. “So excited for you.”

Do you think 2017 will get better for Jana? Do you think Tim Tebow will re-enter the eligible suitor list? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]