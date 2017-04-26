‘Little People, Big World’ Returns For Another Exciting Season With The Roloff Family

The Roloff family continues to change and to grow on the new season of Little People, Big World. Last season, fans of Little People, Big World watched as Amy ventured out into the dating world and began a new relationship. Then Zach and Tori announced to the family that they were expecting a baby. Since then, even more has happened, which promises plenty of excitement and joy on Little People, Big World.

Zach and Tori announced that they were having a baby boy and right after their gender reveal party, Jeremy and Audrey had an announcement of their own — they were expecting as well, and they recently announced earlier this month that they’re having a girl. According to Us Weekly, a trailer for the new season of Little People, Big World reveals a conversation between Zach and Jeremy where they are discussing the fact that one or both of them could have babies born with dwarfism.

“This is going to be crazy being dads together,” Jeremy says to his brother. “Are you guys going to find out if you’re having an LP [little person]?”

Zach has shared his concerns with Amy about the baby’s limbs measuring smaller than normal during an ultrasound, and he responds to Jeremy’s question with, “What am I going to say, oh yeah, I want a dwarf baby? I can’t wait for that kid to be bullied.”

He is obviously concerned that if their child is small, he will have several issues to deal with in the future. Fortunately, the baby will have plenty of family support and some excellent teachers that can show him the way as he grows up.

As the Roloff twins and their wives prepare for the arrival of their little bundles of joy, sister Molly will be preparing for her wedding at Roloff Farms to her fiance, Joel. At this time, his last name isn’t available and not that much is known about him, but that will undoubtedly change as the new season of Little People, Big World unfolds. After Molly marries, that leaves only the youngest Roloff sibling, Jacob, left to tie the knot. He has distanced himself from participating in the show, so it remains to be seen that if he does eventually marry, whether he will go along with tradition and get married at the farm, but out of range of the cameras.

Fans know that Matt and Amy Roloff are both in new relationships. Matt recently revealed that he is he dating Caryn Chandler, and viewers will recognize her as the Roloff Farm manager. The couple has been out and about, and Matt has posted photos of himself and Caryn vacationing together. In March, they hosted what Matt called a co-ed baby shower for Tori and Zach. He also revealed that it was only one of what he thought could be three showers in total planned for the couple.

According to People, another baby shower was hosted recently by four women, including Amy and Tori’s mother, at the Roloff farm. There were approximately 25 to 30 guests, with Amy doing all the cooking for the event.

“My mom and Amy teamed up,” Tori told People. “They made chicken tacos, chicken, strips and delicious twice-baked potatoes! And for dessert we had marionberry pies from beaverton bakery with vanilla ice cream.”

As for the new man in Amy’s life, she met Chris Marek last season and based on her social media posts, they are still together and going strong. Viewers will get to watch both these new relationships on this season of Little People, Big World. Since Amy and Matt still live on the farm in their own residences, it will be an interesting dynamic to watch as both couples find it unavoidable on occasion to interact with one another. Family get-togethers should be quite interesting on this season of Little People, Big World.

A lovely wonderful Valentines Day ❤w/ this guy. Spent time at the Portland Art Museum and a wonderful dinner at Higgins downtown Portland. I felt special. #secondact #lifesurprise #valentinesdaymoment #love❤ A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Feb 15, 2017 at 10:52pm PST

During the last few seasons of Little People, Big World, fans got to know Zach and Tori’s beloved Bernese Mountain Dog, Sullivan. Going by Sully, he was almost always with them, and spent at lot of time with them at the farm. Fans were shocked when the Roloff’s shared that Sully passed away from an aggressive form of cancer. Zach and Tori are one busy couple, and perhaps preparing for a newborn will help to soften the blow somewhat of losing Sully. Exactly what happened will most likely be featured on a future episode of Little People, Big World if filming was occurring at that time.

Little People, Big World will have a lot of offer viewers during the new season as the family dynamics continue to evolve and grow. Are you a fan of the show? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. The season premiere of Little People, Big World will be on Tuesday, May 2 at 9 p.m. ET on the TLC Channel.

[Featured Image by TLC Channel]