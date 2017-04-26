‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor’s Back, Ashley Seeks Help From Farrah Dubose (Erika Girardi)

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor finally returns and Ashley and Abby seek help from Farrah Dubose, played by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi.

Victor is back.

Victor (Eric Braeden) returns to Genoa City but his absence did not do any good for his family.

Victor will argue with his wife Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and children. The Newmans will be at war once again.

Today on #YR, Nikki confronts Victor about his standing with the Newman clan after his betrayal of Adam. #wcw A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Jack (Peter Bergman) will gladly join in because he wants to see Victor pay for what he has done. He detected Nikki’s unwillingness to defend her husband.

Jack knows that there is a crack in the family, he just doesn’t know exactly what that is yet.

Young and the Restless spoilers say that Victor will come back to the Newman family acting relaxed, having stepped back from business the grandfather spends time with his grandchildren on the Ranch, CelebDirtyLaundry reported.

Next week on Y&R, someone’s life will be changed forever and a secret alliance will shake things up! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Victor has looked out for his family over the years but he has also manipulated their lives for his own advantage. He intentionally did not tell his family that he brought Chloe (Elizabeth Henrickson) to frame Adam (Justin Hartley) for Constance Bingham’s (Sally Kellerman) death.

Will Jack be able to take down Victor with the help of the Newmans?

Erika Girardi reprises her role on Y&A.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi will return as Farrah Dubose.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Ashley and Abby will seek out Farrah’s help, according to Soap Hub.

@mel_ordway has a very special message! Look who’s coming back to Y&R… it’s Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) aka Erika Girardi! Tune in Monday April 24th to see Erika back in Genoa City. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Farrah is a real estate agent who had an abrupt encounter with Ashley Abbott last year when she spilled coffee all over Girardi’s character.

Abby (Emme Rylan) will consult Farrah about her new project in upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless.

Jack will also ask for Farrah’s advice after talking to Ashley about their lab space. Jack and Farrah will meet up at a warehouse to talk over Ashley’s plan to buy Abby’s space.

Abby will definitely be more cautious after she finds out that Jack might be interested in buying the property she’s selling because Jack and Victor are obviously not on good terms. If he buys the property, it may not go over well with Victor.

Will Abby decide to sell the property to him anyway?

The exes battle it out.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Billy (Jason Thompson) plans to tell Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that he loves Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Young and the Restless fans know that Victoria also wants Billy back, so this information will not go over well with her.

Phyllis will have the same problem when she tells Jack what’s going on. However, it is probably better if he hears it from her directly.

Who is Bella’s father: Billy or Kevin? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) divorce approaches and she continues to say that she is not after her soon-to-be ex-husband’s bank account. However, Devon still thinks that something is up with her.

Hilary also debuts her new show, The Hilary Hour, which will end up being a hit. Although, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) won’t have as much success.

If Hilary pushes Mariah out, will she lose too many fans?

Here’s a sneak peek at next week… Devon pursues Mariah! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 24, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

What do you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Staff/Getty Images]