‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse William’s Divorce Reportedly Turning Nasty, Is Minka Kelly To Blame?

Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams has officially ended his longtime relationship with Aryn Drake-Lee. The TV star filed for divorce on April 11 and has been separated from Drake-Lee for quite some time. While their divorce has yet to be finalized, TMZ reports that Williams has been spending a lot of time with Minka Kelly. Is Kelly to blame for the divorce drama?

Williams was married to Drake-Lee for five years before calling it quits. The two were actually together for over a decade and shared two children. Grey’s Anatomy fans were originally upset that Williams gave up on the relationship, but an insider claims that it was the best move for all parties involved.

As far as Kelly is concerned, she and Williams have been spotted in Paris over the past few months. The two are currently working on a movie and video game together, and it still isn’t clear if anything romantic is happening. Neither of them have said anything about their rumored romance though it is clear that they are good friends.

Last meal en Paree post 15hr workday! Time for silly. ???? A post shared by Minka Kelly (@minkakelly) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:10am PST

According to TMZ, Williams’ divorce drama is just getting started. The TV star is fighting hard for joint custody of his kids and doesn’t want to pay Drake-Lee any spousal support. Instead, the Grey’s Anatomy star wants to work out the financials in mediation, which usual means that a prenup was signed. This isn’t the case for Williams and his estranged wife, so it isn’t clear why he wants to deny the payments.

Us Magazine reports that the divorce news came as a surprise to many fans of the show, especially since Williams tied the knot in 2012. The two originally met when Jesse Williams was employed as a schoolteacher in New York and Drake-Lee worked as a real estate broker. In 2010, Williams opened up about his marriage and thanked Drake-Lee for always supporting his career choices.

“She’s been with me through all different facets of my career,” he stated. “She’s stuck with me through thick and thick and thick and thin. We know each other in and out.”

It still isn’t clear why Williams and Drake-Lee ended their 13-year relationship. Neither party has released details about the split, so it isn’t clear if Kelly played a part or if her friendship with Williams developed after the fact. With their custody battle turning nasty, it might be a long time before any details about the divorce are made public.

Despite the drama outside of the show, Williams character on Grey’s Anatomy continues to be popular with fans. According to Wet Paint, Williams and his on-screen lover, Sarah Drew, have grown extra close over the years as their characters, Jackson and April, work through their rough patches.

The #Japril feels are real. #GreysAnatomy A post shared by Grey's Anatomy Official (@greysabc) on Mar 16, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

In fact, the two have shared more than one adorable moment on-set over the years. This includes some special cuddling time in between takes, pranking each other on set, and posing for the cameras. As the current season unfolds, Drew even took to Twitter to express just how much she appreciates Williams’ talents on the show.

“Just watched tonight’s #grey’sanatomy episode with the crew,” she wrote on social media. “You guys… @iJesseWilliams is EXTRAORDINARY in this episode! Do not miss it!”

Drew has not commented about Williams marital problems. It’s unclear how Williams’ divorce battle will affect his time on the show. Fans can only hope that Williams and his estranged wife work out the divorce before it gets even worse.

In the meantime, fans can watch Williams and Drew in action when new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by John Shearer/Getty Images for GQ Magazine]